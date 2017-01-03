From a Woman’s POV- 12/15 “Irregularities in the recent Election”

On December 15th we spoke with guest Jeanne Mirer. She practices labor and employment law in New York, and is the president of the International Association of Democratic Lawyers. She talke about irregularities in the recent presidential election and the recount.

Steven Rosenfeld, attorney, a senior fellow at AlterNet covering democracy issues, updated us on election fraud. He is a longtime print and broadcast journalist and has reported for National Public Radio, Monitor Radio, Marketplace, TomPaine.com and many newspapers.