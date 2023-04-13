6-week abortion ban passed by Florida House

Share this:

Today, the Florida House passed a bill banning abortions after six weeks. This is the most restrictive abortion bill in recent state history.

Tensions were high in the Florida House today as representatives debated the abortion ban.

“This new ban is beyond radical, it’s extreme. There people in this state right now that don’t even know they are pregnant. They don’t know right at this very minute while I stand here before you that there is a complication. This is a death sentence for them.”

That was Democratic representative Rita Harris. The bill would restrict abortions past six weeks, with exemptions for rape or incest with documentation.

One of the bill’s sponsors, Republican representatives Jenna Persons-Mulicka faced questioning regarding terminology in the bill.

“Are you aware that the phrase ‘termination of human life’ is based on any religious beliefs. And the bill refers to the termination of human pregnancies. I do believe, and it’s not because of my religion, that that is a human life.”

Despite the bill’s sponsors claiming it’s not based on religious beliefs, many Republican senators cited religion as their reason for support, including Representative Kiyan Michael.

“As long as this is the USA there is only one, we can choose whatever god people have that right. But we were founded as a nation on one God. And I thank you for bringing this forward, thank you for having the courage, I stand with you, I proudly stand with you, and I say All Lives Matter including those babies in the womb that we should protect.”

Democrats critiqued what they called a lack of choice for women. For Representative Robin Bartleman, the issue hits home.

“As I started this debate, I shared my story once again, and let me tell you I had legal pads all over my damn house. What if I keep the baby? What if I don’t keep the baby? How am I going to afford it? What am I going to do? What happens to Emma? I was a special ed teacher- I’ve dedicated my life to special needs kids, and I have a fetal fatal abnormality?

It is this simple. No one belongs in that room except me, my husband, my God, and my doctor.”

The bill passed 70 to 40.