Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

A common chemical in weed killer is threating manatee immune systems, UF study finds

Posted on January 9, 2025 • by Chris Young
Share
Photo by Keith Ramos/USFWS

Listen:

A new University of Florida study sheds light on how the world’s most commonly used herbicide may threaten the health of manatees. 

Researchers took blood samples from wild manatees.

They added a chemical called glyphosate, which is commonly found in weed killers. Glyphosate is widely used in agriculture, urban maintenance, and to control aquatic weeds.

UF researchers found that glyphosate reduces immune cell activity in manatees by more than 27% – potentially compromising the threatened species’ ability to fend off disease.

Nancy Denslow is a professor of environmental toxicology at UF and co-author of the study. 

“What we need to do is we need to understand what the effects are and try to minimize the use of these chemicals in those sensitive areas,” Denslow told WMNF, “Sometimes people in their backyards might want to spray weeds. Watch out to make sure that that doesn’t run off into the water, and that we are just respectful of them.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is wrapping up an investigation into a petition filed by several environmental groups to upgrade the manatee’s status from threatened to endangered.

Tags

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Arbor day tree giveaway for Clearwater residents

Clearwater residents will have a chance to join Pinellas County...

Everglades wetlands
Florida wants control over federal money for Everglades projects

Florida will ask President-elect Donald Trump to give the state...

Joe Gruters
Joe Gruters has raised $192,000 in bid for Florida CFO

Joe Gruters raised $44,450 for his campaign account from Oct....

Pfizer coronavirus vaccine
Nothing criminal, but changes are needed: the results of a Florida COVID-19 vaccination probe

A statewide grand jury found “deceptive and obfuscatory behavior” that...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Maybe Partying Will Help
Player position: