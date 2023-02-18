A Conversation With Penelope Trappes

WMNF is 70% listener-supported, and 100% commercial-free, which means we rely on contributions from individuals just like you.

You don’t have to wait to make your Fund Drive pledge. You can support your favorite hosts and programs today!



Join the WMNF Circle of Friends to share your love for WMNF throughout the year with manageable, automatic, monthly payments. or call 813-239-9663

For a gift of $88.50, you can grab one of these new WMNF T-shirts!

Square Cut, Crew Nec k



Tapered Cut, Scoop Neck



WMNF is a section 501(c)(3) charitable organization.