Setting up a Zoom conversation with three people you have not met before could be really daunting. Do they all have sound and lighting that works properly? Will we have to spend ages in edit sweetening the audio? What happens if they talk over each other? We shouldn’t have worried. There was singer, guitarist Jen White in Las Vegas, lounging comfortably in a cozy corner of a sofa, ensconced with with plaid blankets, wearing a rakish cap and beaming smile – while over at his studio in Swindon, Wiltshire, guitarist and multi-instrumentalist, Stu Rowe sat calmly – and XTC co-founder, Andy Partridge grinned as he leaned over the back of a chair surrounded by walls of books in an undisclosed, secret location. The sound and the visuals were perfect for a conversation with The 3 Clubmen.

The release of the trio’s debut 4-track The 3 Clubmen EP prompted this get-together. Playing the music and waxing lyrical about how their EP doesn’t tidily slot into any genre is important, but we wanted to know more. How did this project come together? What’s the process for writing songs from different locations? And, the name, there has to be a story behind that? (Little did we expect a Roaring Donkey would be involved). Big thanks to Andy, Jen and Stu for a conversation with The 3 Clubmen.

In the photo clockwise, Jen Olive, Mr. B, Andy Partridge and Stu Rowe

Show 513