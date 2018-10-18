A Good Work By A Good Writer. For The Reader, What Luck!* on Life Elsewhere

Share this:

Toby is a happy-go-lucky charmer who’s dodged a scrape at work and is celebrating with friends when the night takes a turn that will change his life – he surprises two burglars who beat him and leave him for dead. Struggling to recover from his injuries, beginning to understand that he might never be the same man again, he takes refuge at his family’s ancestral home to care for his dying uncle Hugo. Then a skull is found in the trunk of an elm tree in the garden – and as detectives close in, Toby is forced to face the possibility that his past may not be what he has always believed. This is the scenario of The Witch Elm, the riveting new novel by top suspense writer, Tana French. The Dublin-based writer is receiving thunderous applause for her first stand-alone novel, including, Stephen King who we quote for our headline. We are very pleased to welcome Tana back for her third appearance on Life Elsewhere.

*Stephen King, the New York Times Book Review

