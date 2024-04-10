A Polk County judge faces suspension and reprimand

Scales of Justice. By www.ccPixs.com (CC).

©2024 The News Service of Florida

A Polk County judge could face a 25-day suspension and a public reprimand because of conduct during a 2022 election campaign, according to a revised recommendation filed Wednesday at the Florida Supreme Court.

Judge John Flynn and an investigative panel of the state Judicial Qualifications Commission reached an agreement on the proposed discipline after the Supreme Court last month ordered the commission to reconsider the case.

The proposed discipline stems from statements that Flynn made during the 2022 campaign that showed “an inappropriate bias in favor of law enforcement agencies or against people accused of crimes,” according to findings and a recommendation that the Judicial Qualifications Commission filed at the Supreme Court. “Specifically, the commission finds clear and convincing evidence that Judge Flynn’s campaign made repeated use of words and phrases signaling his support for law enforcement agencies in a way that could cast doubt on his impartiality,” the commission said.

The commission last year reached a settlement with Flynn that recommended a 30-day suspension and a reprimand.

That settlement also involved allegations that Flynn violated a restriction on judicial candidates taking part in political-party functions.

But the Supreme Court last month questioned the political-party allegations and rejected the proposed settlement.

The revised recommendation filed Wednesday does not include the political-party allegations. The Supreme Court has ultimate authority to discipline judges.