17 Bands in 17 days – Day 6: Unveiling Northstar’s music and their inspirations

Northstar is a dynamic group of musicians based in St. Petersburg, Florida, that combines a variety of genres to produce a unique and exciting sound. Their eclectic inspirations, which include everything from funk to psychedelic rock and folk, combine to create a distinctive sound that is simultaneously nostalgic and surprisingly new.

Here’s a little background on the band, a collection of exceptional people who each contribute their own distinct musical style:

Casey – Lead Guitarist and Vocalist

Norhstar’s music is anchored by Casey’s emotive vocals and passionate guitar playing. His approach evolved from listening to bands like the Allman Brothers and the Grateful Dead as a child, fusing the intensity of rock with the smooth improvisation of jazz. His technique is lyrical and complex, influenced by jazz greats such as John Coltrane and Wes Montgomery. Every musical voyage is led by Casey’s voice, which carries a massive amount of depth and emotion.

Stephen – Guitarist

Stephen’s began playing guitar with a fast-paced fiery energy, influenced by Guns ‘N Roses’ hard-hitting rock. However, his approach became evocative and soulful over time through his inspiration from the blues. He was greatly influenced by the music of blues greats like Eric Clapton, Derek Trucks, and others, giving Northstar a rough, authentic feel. Stephen’s guitar solos are passionate and refined at the same time, capturing the attention of listeners.

Quin – Bassist

The core of the group is Quin’s bass playing, which not only establishes a strong base but also pushes the limits of what a bass guitar is capable of. He was first influenced by Tom Petty’s music, and now he’s among the most unique bassists in the St. Petersburg region. Quin draws inspiration from Phil Lesh and Berry Oakley, whose sounds are evident in his daring basslines and rich, resonant melodies. He has the ability to move across genres with ease and an unquestionable enthusiasm that is brought to every performance.

Sidney – Drummer

As drummer for Northstar, Sidney offers an unmatched combination of creativity and skill. He possesses a special ability to combine rhythms from several genres, ranging from the intense beats of rock and funk to the nuanced complexity of jazz. Inspired by drummers such as Morgan Simpson and Chris Bear, Sidney puts on compelling shows that showcase his drive and expertise. His rhythmic contributions propel each melodic shift in their songs and establish the mood for their performances.

When combined, they generate a sound that is both recognizable and original. Their one-of-a-kind covers and innovative original songs meet in their live performances, each one intended to transport the listener on a rhythmic voyage. They add their special touch to covers of classic songs by bands like the Beatles, Eric Clapton, and the Grateful Dead. But their real strength is in their original works, where they create complex arrangements that keep listeners curious and captivated.

If you’re in the mood for a musical evening that blends the excitement of the future with the finest of the classics, go see them perform at the Tropical Heatwave.

Northstar will be performing at the Ballroom at 10pm.

Countdown to Tropical Heatwave 2024:

Day 17: Say She She

Day 16: Gulfport Gecko Amalgamated Marching Band

Day 15: WAHH World Fusion Band

Day 14: Ruthie Foster

Day 13: The Dollyrots

Day 12: Sweeping Promises

Day 11: Selwyn Birchwood

Day 10: Tiger 54

Day 9: The Sensational Barners Brothers

Day 8: Black Valley Moon

Day 7: Divine AF

Schedule

CUBAN CLUB PATIO:

The Sensational Barnes Brothers (6:30 pm – 7:30 pm)

Eddie 9V (7:50 pm – 8:50 pm)

Ruthie Foster (9:10 pm – 10:10 pm)

The Record Company (10:30 pm – 11:30 pm)

Say She She (11:45 pm – 12:45 am)

CANTINA:

Kristopher James Band (6:15 pm – 7:15 pm)

Selwyn Birchwood (7:35 pm – 8:35 pm)

The Dollyrots (8:55 pm – 9:55 pm)

Sweeping Promises (10:15 pm – 11:15 pm)

Tiger 54 (11:30 pm – 12:15 am)

BALLROOM:

The Real Clash (6:00 pm – 6:45 pm)

Black Valley Moon (7:00 pm – 7:45 pm)

Divine AF (8:00 pm – 8:45 pm)

Soul Purpose IV (9:00 pm – 9:45 pm)

Northstar (10:00 pm – 10:45 pm)

WAHH World Fusion Band (11 pm – 11:45 pm)

THEATRE:

7pm – 11pm “Hip Hop Lounge” 50 years of Hip Hop

Doors open at 5pm, music begins at 5:30pm with the Gulfport Geckos Marching Band, stages start at 6pm… nonstop until 12:45am!!