Activist groups rally across Florida to protest new laws taking effect Saturday

Many policies from Florida’s legislative session go into effect Saturday, and various activist groups are rallying to raise awareness on the new laws they call ‘harmful’.

Organizers include Florida for All, Sierra Club Florida, Planned Parenthood, and more. They’re planning protests in 8 counties across Florida. Dr. Christy Foust is an organizer for Florida For All in Pinellas County.

“There are a lot of politicians in office that are putting corporate greed over the needs of Floridians, and a lot of Floridians are hurting because of that, and that’s why we are coming together. To help protect our rights moving forward.”

They’re protesting after a controversial legislative session in Tallahassee. One bill signed by Governor DeSantis lets Florida override local landlord-tenant regulations. Foust says this could undo progress done in St. Pete to protect renters.

“Tenants’ rights have been basically erased and St. Pete has made some gains in tenants’ rights, so we’ll have someone speaking to that.”

The protest happening on Independence Day weekend. Foust says that fighting for freedom is more important than ever.

“We’re going to be marching to city hall and having a rally, hearing from some great speakers, and just building community, chanting, and celebrating our freedom and also coming together to fight to protect that freedom”

They’ll be protesting in Tallahassee, Jacksonville, Gainesville, Palatka, West Palm Beach, Orlando, St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Homestead.