Activists demand police accountability after charges dropped for beaten Lakeland man

Posted on by Chris Young
Lakeland, Florida
Lakeland, Florida. By Sean Pavone via iStock for WMNF.

Listen:

The state attorney’s office has dropped all charges against a Lakeland man who was beaten while he was being arrested, but activists want the police who were involved to be arrested.

Antwan Glover was stopped during a traffic stop in Lakeland for not wearing a seatbelt. Officers saw marijuana is his car, and pulled him from the vehicle. Video of the arrest showed an officer apparently punching Glover.

Members of the Tampa Alliance against Racist and Political Repression have been advocating for Glover’s release for months.

But, they’re not satisfied with last week’s ruling clearing Glover of charges. Val Beron is an organizer with the group.

“I mean, we’re really happy that the charges were dropped, and we’re happy that Antwan gets to stay with his family, and we’re happy that we’re able to see a little bit of justice here, but I think we won’t really be satisfied until these four officers are  off the streets.”

They joined another activist group to meet with the Lakeland City manager on May 20th to call for the firing of four police officers and the Lakeland Chief of Police. A police spokesperson said two of the officers involved are on administrative leave due to an unrelated investigation,

“There’s a lot of people that have eyes on these officers right now and these cases, and people are going to continue pushing – and we’re going to continue pushing – until these officers are off the streets.”

State Attorney Brian Haas won’t charge the officers. He says Glover posed a threat to them.

The state attorney’s office say Glover’s charge of battery on a law enforcement officer could not “be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

