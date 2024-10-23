Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

New AdventHealth facility in Riverview opens with surgeries and maternal care

Posted on by Chris Young
Share
Advent Health Riverview // Chris Young, WMNF News, 10/23/24

Listen:

A new $260 million hospital in Riverview opened its doors on Wednesday, and within hours of opening, the facility had provided five surgeries and helped a mother in labor.

CEO and President of AdventHealth Riverview Jason Newmyer says placement for the nearly 300-thousand-square-foot facility was intentional.

Maternity room at AdventHealth Riverview // Chris Young, WMNF News, Tampa 10/23/24

“If you look at the map and just plot out where hospitals are located in Hillsborough County, this was a space that was in a void,” Newmyer said.

It’s located next to a fire station to ensure a quick response to trauma situations.

Newmyer said AdventHealth’s mission sets it apart from others. 

“Our mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ is one that I haven’t seen in health care put out the same way,” he said.

AdventHealth Helipad // AdventHealth Riverview Press Release

AdventHealth Riverview has 82 available beds and offers a wide range of care including cardiology, labor and delivery, and neurosurgery. 

Another unique part of the hospital? Its kitchen has a pizza oven.

Before opening, Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Cynthia Rowell said nursing, techs, and clinical staff underwent training with other care providers already within AdventHealth.

As the community grows, the facility plans to expand to 202 beds.

You may also like

DeSantis slams Amendment Four; calls language a ‘bait and switch’

Additional reporting provided by WMNF’s Chris Young This November, voters...

Citrus
Citrus growers in Florida look for state and federal aid after hurricanes

The Florida Citrus Commission Chair will pressure Congress to pass...

The Scoop: Wed. Oct. 23rd, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

DeSantis rails against Amendment Four; says it will strip parental...

pot plants
A judge dismisses a challenge to a Florida DOT ad opposing the cannabis amendment

A lawsuit alleged the Florida Department of Transportation improperly spent...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎃This year's Halloween Ball was a spook-tacular success! 👻 A huge shoutout to the incredibly talented artists who brought the spooky vibes to life at New World Tampa! 🖤 We host this hauntingly fun event every year, complete with fresh themes and thrilling performances. If you missed out this time, don’t fret—there’s always next year! Mark your calendars, and we’ll see you at the next Halloween Ball! 🕸️✨ #wmnf #HalloweenBall2024 #NewWorldTampa #TampaEvents 📸 Credit: John Mazz This Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in at 2pm for @thewanderinghours! This group plays a blend traditional folk music with modern vibes, creating an adventurous sound that feels both new and familiar. 🎶✨ Winning Best of the Bay two times this is a group that you don't want to miss! Watch live on Facebook, or listen on 88.5 FM on your radio dial or the WMNF app! 🎻 #FolkMusic #AltCountry #ModernFolk #Bluegrass #wmnf #TheWanderingHours Tomorrow after 11am on Talking Animals Radio Show Duncan Strauss will talk with Nancy Murrah about her Org Raptor Center of Tampa Bay and their upcoming Wildlife Festival Featuring local animal friendly businesses, Wildlife habitats, Wildlife education, and a puppet show! Follow them for wildlife rehab adventures, and education on how you can help save the planet! You don't want to miss it! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #WowFest24 #wmnf #TalkingAnimalsRadioShow #WildlifeAdvocate #WildlifeEducation 🎶 It’s time for another WMNF's Live Music Showcase REPLAY! 🎶 with featured artist TopHouse! 🙌✨ Tune in today at 2 PM! Click Listen in linktree (in bio), through the WMNF app, or 88.5 on your radio dial! 📻🎧 You don't want to miss it! ⬇️📽️ #communityradio #wmnf #Music 🏡 Meet the on-site sleeping quarters of the WMNF Hurricane Info Support Team! 🌧️☀️ We are here for you, rain or shine, every step of the way. WMNF will always be by your side, keeping you informed and connected with your local community. Stay safe, and be sure to follow us on our socials for updates and important news. (Link available on our Facebook page & via insta story within the hour) #WMNFStrong #CommunityFirst #HereForYou #RainOrShine #PostHurricaneSupport
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Latin Jazz & Salsa
Player position: