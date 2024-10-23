New AdventHealth facility in Riverview opens with surgeries and maternal care

Advent Health Riverview // Chris Young, WMNF News, 10/23/24

Listen:

A new $260 million hospital in Riverview opened its doors on Wednesday, and within hours of opening, the facility had provided five surgeries and helped a mother in labor.

CEO and President of AdventHealth Riverview Jason Newmyer says placement for the nearly 300-thousand-square-foot facility was intentional.

Maternity room at AdventHealth Riverview // Chris Young, WMNF News, Tampa 10/23/24

“If you look at the map and just plot out where hospitals are located in Hillsborough County, this was a space that was in a void,” Newmyer said.

It’s located next to a fire station to ensure a quick response to trauma situations.

Newmyer said AdventHealth’s mission sets it apart from others.

“Our mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ is one that I haven’t seen in health care put out the same way,” he said.

AdventHealth Helipad // AdventHealth Riverview Press Release

AdventHealth Riverview has 82 available beds and offers a wide range of care including cardiology, labor and delivery, and neurosurgery.

Another unique part of the hospital? Its kitchen has a pizza oven.

Before opening, Chief Nursing Officer Dr. Cynthia Rowell said nursing, techs, and clinical staff underwent training with other care providers already within AdventHealth.

As the community grows, the facility plans to expand to 202 beds.