After Hurricane Helene, can renters get disaster assistance from FEMA?

Residents are still clearing out their homes after storm surge damage. By Leah Burdick WMNF News Oct. 2nd

Listen:

Hurricane Helene’s storm surge left destruction in its wake for many renters and homeowners, but there is relief that people may not know is available to them.

Renters, along with homeowners, can file claims with the Federal Emergency Management Agency in times of disaster.

Professor Christine Cerniglia, disaster law expert at Stetson College of Law, said renters could be missing out on relief money.

“Many times renters don’t think they have a right, but if they have occupied a property that has been destroyed by disasters, they should file a FEMA claim within 60 days,” Cerniglia said.

And she says there are a lot of items renters can claim.

“They can claim any food that was destroyed in the refrigerator, they can claim if they’ve lost uniforms and they need to replace those uniforms in order to get back to work, they can claim possibly temporary housing if they need expenses for temporary housing,” Cerniglia said.

J. Michael Shea is the executive director of St. Michael’s Legal Center for Women and Children. He has this advice as many start to apply for insurance claims and disaster relief money:

“Document everything. Take pictures of everything. Take pictures of your damaged clothing, tools, anything as it goes out the door, so that you can show later on, what’s going on,” Shea advised.

If you are a homeowner or renter who had uninsured damage or losses caused by Hurricane Helene, you may be eligible for FEMA disaster assistance. You can apply at disasterassistance.gov

Data posted Thursday on Florida’s Office of Insurance Regulation website showed over 835 million dollars in estimated insured losses from Helene.