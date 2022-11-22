After the COP27 summit, next steps in the climate crisis

Share this:

U.S. Representative Kathy Castor, who chairs the House Select Committee on the climate crisis, share hers takeaways after attending the United Nations climate in Egypt with a U.S. delegation, headed by outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. She talked about next steps, and working with Pelosi. And University of South Florida climate scientist Don Chambers talked about Florida’s coastlines over the millennia.

Listen to the entire show here or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.

The latest summit started with dire warnings about the earth’s future as a place hospitable to humans and ended with incremental steps intended to mitigate that dark future.

The notion of carbon emissions warming the planet has been around since the 19th century. Way back in 1896, Svante Arrhenius, a Nobel-prize winning Swedish scientist, first showed how CO2 was warming the planet. Nearly 100 years later, world leaders gathered for the first earth summit in Rio De Janeiro. That was 30 years ago. Since then, according to the science, humans have added as much CO2 to the atmosphere as in the past 30,000 years.