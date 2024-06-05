Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

Andrew Warren On Justice for the Wrongfully Convicted

Posted on by Shelley Reback
Share
Attorney Matt Newton and Elected Hillsborough Co. State Attorney Andrew Warren

Twice-elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren joined Shelley and attorney Matt Newton to discuss the Robert DuBois exoneration and Warren’s efforts to return to his job. DuBois is the subject of The Marked Man, a multi-part feature article in the Tampa Bay Times that follows the miscarriage of justice that resulted in DuBois serving 37 years in Florida State Prison, including several years on Death Row awaiting execution for a murder he did not commit, his ultimate exoneration, and the resulting investigation that brought the real killers to justice.  Warren emphasized that without the investigation into DuBois’ questionable conviction, there would never have been a reopening of the murder investigation that led to the arrest and prosecution of the men who have been found to have committed another murder, in addition to the one that DuBois was prosecuted for. Warren credits the Conviction Review Unit and law enforcement for making the community safer from this pair of serial killers. He maintains that a robust Conviction Review Unit is an asset to community safety and the pursuit of justice.

Sadly, it appears that the Conviction Review Unit under the regime of DeSantis’ Republican political appointee, Suzy Lopez, is all but dead now. Though Lopez claims that her office has exonerated other additional individuals since she took over the office, reports from the legal community suggest that she has not staffed the Unit and rather than exonerate deserving defendants, she has negotiated their release from prison on the condition that the defendants enter “no contest pleas” which allow her office to maintain their convictions while those defendants continue to suffer the collateral consequences of a conviction.

DuBois’ exoneration was the result of cooperation between Warren’s office’s Conviction Review Unit and the legal team at the Innocence Project of Florida. Warren’s suspension and removal from his office has been condemned by the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals as an unconstitutional political move by the Governor, and Warren is awaiting the his reinstatement now. While he waits for his litigation to wind its way through the court system, Andrew Warren is running for reelection against the DeSantis appointee, Suzy Lopez. They will be on your Hillsborough County ballot in November, 2024.

Listen to the show here. Read more about the DuBois exoneration and the investigation that found the actual murderers in the Tampa Bay Times .

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Hurricane Idalia
Hillsborough County seeks public input on flooding for future relief projects

Listen: Hillsborough County residents can express their concerns about flooding...

Young girl standing in from of lighted letters in a white dress with yellow neon belt on chest.
Tampa Bay student is Florida’s AAA School Safety Patroller of the Year

AAA has recognized a Tampa Bay area 5th grader, Sophie...

Give a little bit during this year’s Summer FUNd Drive!

Donate to Sustainable Living during this year's Summer Fund Drive...

Wide shot of hospital with blue skies and clouds and palm trees in the front with a busy road on the right side.
Organization works to fill gaps Manatee Memorial left after cuts for uninsured care

We Care Manatee is trying to ensure patients get the...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Help our Hosts reach their Goals and get your hands on exclusive WMNF HOST GEAR! We love seeing the best listeners in the world in our official swag! Help us keep this love and CommUnity growing! Call Now at 813-238-8001 or CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! Get your WMNF SWAG just in time for summer! ☀️ Support community radio and turn heads with our awesome gear – it's a WIN-WIN! 🎉 Support your favorite host today! Just call us at 813-238-8001 or click to give online! 📞💻 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #donate #funddrive #wmnf Happy Throwback Thursday! 🎉 FundDrive Season is here, and we couldn’t resist sharing this awesome memory with you! Your support helps us continue spreading love and positivity throughout our local community and beyond. 🌟 Please consider donating to keep the good vibes going! ❤️ CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #donate #funddrive #wmnf #TBT Summer Fund Drive starts TODAY! Summer days are best spent with WMNF 88.5! Whether you're lounging by the pool or hitting the beach, tune in to the sounds of summer on your favorite community radio station. Support us today and ensure that the tunes keep coming all season long! Let's Elevate the community together! CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! ✌️ #funddrive #wmnf #donate 🌊 Get ready to make waves this summer with WMNF 88.5! Our summer fund drive runs from May 29th to June 5th. 🎶📻 Show your support for Tampa Bay’s best station and snag some cool summer swag. Donate, enjoy great music and news, and help keep us on the airwaves. Don’t miss out—elevate your summer vibes with WMNF 88.5! 🌞🎉 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE!
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Wednesday
Player position: