Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Anna Eskamani will run for Orlando mayor

Posted on December 16, 2024 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
Anna Eskamani of Planned Parenthood of Southwest and Central Florida
Anna Eskamani. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (March 2016).

©2024 The News Service of Florida

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, announced plans Monday to run for Orlando mayor in 2027. Eskamani, who is in her fourth and final term in the House, made the announcement on the social media platforms X and Bluesky before holding a media event outside Orlando City Hall.

“In 2027, Orlando faces a pivotal moment,” Eskamani said in a prepared statement. “And with so much uncertainty at the national level, we need a people-centered leader with the courage to challenge the status quo and the vision to deliver bold, creative solutions to address our community’s everyday challenges — from homelessness and public safety to small business support and affordability.”

The first Iranian-American in the Legislature, Eskamani recently earned a doctorate in public affairs from the University of Central Florida.

Eskamani will seek to replace Mayor Buddy Dyer, who, when re-elected to a sixth term in November 2023, said it would be his last term.

Dyer served in the state Senate before getting elected mayor.

Tags
, , ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Canning and food preservation with Dr. Mary Keith and Joshua Payne

Join Anni and Tanja for a discussion on canning and...

migrants at the U.S. border, American flag, barbed wire
Plaintiffs allege “inhumane manipulation” in Florida’s migrant flights case

Attorneys argue that a class-action lawsuit should move forward against...

walk don't walk signal for pedestrians crossing the street
A Florida bill seeks $17 million from Clearwater for a South African tourist hit by an SUV

Max Giannikos filed a lawsuit against Clearwater and alleged negligence...

art mural Ya La'ford
A mural in St. Pete symbolizes resilience after Florida’s 2024 hurricanes

Ya La’ford says the All Hands United mural symbolizes resilience,...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Mo' Blues Monday
Player position: