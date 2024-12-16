Anna Eskamani will run for Orlando mayor

Anna Eskamani. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (March 2016).

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, D-Orlando, announced plans Monday to run for Orlando mayor in 2027. Eskamani, who is in her fourth and final term in the House, made the announcement on the social media platforms X and Bluesky before holding a media event outside Orlando City Hall.

“In 2027, Orlando faces a pivotal moment,” Eskamani said in a prepared statement. “And with so much uncertainty at the national level, we need a people-centered leader with the courage to challenge the status quo and the vision to deliver bold, creative solutions to address our community’s everyday challenges — from homelessness and public safety to small business support and affordability.”

The first Iranian-American in the Legislature, Eskamani recently earned a doctorate in public affairs from the University of Central Florida.

Eskamani will seek to replace Mayor Buddy Dyer, who, when re-elected to a sixth term in November 2023, said it would be his last term.

Dyer served in the state Senate before getting elected mayor.