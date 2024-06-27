Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Anna Paulina Luna tells Merrick Garland to hand over Biden’s tapes or else

Posted on by Meghan Bowman
Share
Congressional Candidate Anna Paulina Luna speaks to Trump supporters at rally in Tampa.
U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna speaks to Trump supporters at a rally in Tampa in 2020.

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Pinellas) wants Attorney General Merrick Garland to be held in contempt for not responding to a subpoena. 

Earlier this year, the House Committee on Oversight and Availability subpoenaed Garland for the audio recordings of Special Counsel Rober Hur’s interview with President Biden. 

But Luna said Garland has not responded and should be held accountable. House GOP lawmakers joined Luna at a press conference on Wednesday.

“Garland still has time to comply with this request. We are asking that he bring the tapes to the house and let us listen to them,” she said. “But in the event that he does not, we will press forward with calling the privilege motion on in contempt to the floor on Friday morning.”

Although rarely used, Congress can punish disobedience of a court order with an inherent contempt resolution. 

Luna said if the attorney general does not comply, the Speaker of the House could order the sergeant-at-arms to take him into custody and forcibly bring him before Congress. 

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Top 6 weekend and 4th of July activities

Tampa 4th of July Boat Parade Sparkman Wharf and Tampa...

Pinellas County Mosquito Control
Florida Supreme Court says Pinellas County can face taxes

A divided Florida Supreme Court ruled that Pinellas County can...

Breaking News With Dr. Binoy Kampmark

Binoy Kampmark, senior lecturer at RMIT University, Melbourne is emphatic...

Sea turtle swimming in crystal blue water.
Florida Aquarium releases eight rehabilitated sea turtles into Atlantic

The Florida Aquarium released eight sea turtles into the Atlantic...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
📅 Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Don't miss out on the amazing performances and interviews with Taylor Reed, Noan Partly, and Fiona Joy! 🤩🎶❤️ Questions for the Artists? Drop them below! Join us at 2pm on Facebook for a fun-filled live stream or 88.5 on your radio dial! 🎉 #LiveMusicShowcase #TuneIn #LivePerformance #MusicLovers #ArtistInterview #Can'tMissIt #GetYourGroveOn 🎶🤩🎤🎸🎹🎵 This Thursday's Retro Throwback takes us back to @theatticyborcity where the incredible local band @comebackalice delivered an unforgettable live performance! ✨ Be sure to check out their music on Spotify! 🎸 #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday Love was in the air at the St. Pete Pride Parade! 🌈❤️ Our team had a blast spreading joy and celebrating #PrideMonth with everyone! 💃🏼🕺🏻Did you catch us in the parade? Let us know in the comments below! #LoveIsLove #HappyPride 🎶 Celebrate WMNF’s 45th Anniversary! 🎉 Join us on Saturday, September 14th, to mark 45 years of independent broadcasting. Enjoy live music Ft. The Dollyrots! 🌟🎸🎤 Don't miss out on the fun! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #community #wmnf #Events This year's Juneteenth Celebration was truly spectacular, both on air and in the studio! 🎉 A huge thank you to everyone who contributed and to all the wonderful listeners who tuned in. You made it unforgettable! ❤️ #juneteenth #wmnf #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam - All Souls Edition
Player position: