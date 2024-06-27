Anna Paulina Luna tells Merrick Garland to hand over Biden’s tapes or else

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna speaks to Trump supporters at a rally in Tampa in 2020.

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Pinellas) wants Attorney General Merrick Garland to be held in contempt for not responding to a subpoena.

Earlier this year, the House Committee on Oversight and Availability subpoenaed Garland for the audio recordings of Special Counsel Rober Hur’s interview with President Biden.

But Luna said Garland has not responded and should be held accountable. House GOP lawmakers joined Luna at a press conference on Wednesday.

“Garland still has time to comply with this request. We are asking that he bring the tapes to the house and let us listen to them,” she said. “But in the event that he does not, we will press forward with calling the privilege motion on in contempt to the floor on Friday morning.”

Although rarely used, Congress can punish disobedience of a court order with an inherent contempt resolution.

Luna said if the attorney general does not comply, the Speaker of the House could order the sergeant-at-arms to take him into custody and forcibly bring him before Congress.