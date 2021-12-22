Antibody therapy treatment at West Tampa COVID-19 site now requires appointment

Share this:

The West Tampa Community Resource Center is the only County-run site that offers COVID-19 vaccines, testing, booster shots and antibody therapy treatment.

In an email media release on Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center said the appointments are now required for antibody therapy treatment. The county says it’s because of limited supply across the nation. Appointments can be made at patientportalfl.com.

The West Tampa Community Resource Center is located at 2103 N. Rome Ave., Tampa, FL 33607 and is open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day.

More information from the Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center is below