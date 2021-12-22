Antibody therapy treatment at West Tampa COVID-19 site now requires appointment

Here is a link to many coronavirus resources
The West Tampa Community Resource Center is the only County-run site that offers COVID-19 vaccines, testing, booster shots and antibody therapy treatment.
In an email media release on Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center said the appointments are now required for antibody therapy treatment. The county says it’s because of limited supply across the nation. Appointments can be made at patientportalfl.com.
The West Tampa Community Resource Center is located at 2103 N. Rome Ave., Tampa, FL 33607 and is open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. every day.
More information from the Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center is below
COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, Pfizer pediatric vaccines, booster shots, and antibody therapy treatment are free at the West Tampa Community Resource Center site. Proof of medical insurance is recommended and should be presented at the time of the visit. People without medical insurance will still be tested, vaccinated, or receive antibody therapy treatment for free.
Appointments are not required for testing or vaccinations.
Children ages 5 to 11 who are accompanied by their parent or legal guardian can receive the COVID-19 Pfizer pediatric vaccine at the site. The child must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to verbally confirm the child’s age.
Visit HCFLGov.net/COVID19 or Vaccines.gov to locate pharmacies and other sites offering COVID-19 vaccinations.