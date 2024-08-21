Donate Now!
Ashley Brundage wins primary for House; hopes to become first transgender woman in Florida Legislature

Posted on by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Ashley Brundage at WMNF
Ashley Brundage inside WMNF's studio two in Tampa, Florida on June 14, 2024. Photo by Ray Roa/WMNF.

Democrat Ashley Brundage, seeking to become the first transgender woman to serve in the Legislature, easily won her primary Tuesday in a Hillsborough County district.

With 49 of 50 precincts reporting, Brundage had received 81.1 percent of the votes in Hillsborough’s House District 65, while Nathan Albert Kuipers had received 18.9 percent, according to unofficial results on the county’s supervisor of elections website.

Brundage will face Rep. Karen Gonzalez Pittman, R-Tampa, in the general election.

