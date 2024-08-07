Attorney and Democrat donor John Morgan challenges State rep to debate on homeowner’s insurance

John Morgan. By Seán Kinane / WMNF News (2019 Sept. 27).

A National Bureau of Economic Research study estimates Florida had some of the sharpest home insurance premium increases nationwide last year.

John Morgan is the owner of the country’s largest personal injury firm.

He has also put up lots of money to multiple Democratic campaigns.

Now, he is speaking out about the property insurance crisis in Florida.

“One day, there’s going to be a catastrophic hurricane. When that happens, Florida homeowners are going to find out that they’re rights have been obliterated by Tom Leek and Ron DeSantis in the special session to fix the homeowner’s insurance crises.”

He’s talking about Republican state representative Tom Leek.

In 2022, Leek sponsored a bill to remove requirements for insurance companies to pay the legal fees of homeowners who successfully challenge claim decisions in court.

“It’s the American dream, and the American dream is going to be lost in Florida when we’re littered with blue tarps and homes that are never repaired.”

Morgan challenged Leek to a debate on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.

In a statement sent to WMNF, A spokesperson for Leek said “the representative debates his Republican primary opponents, not their Democratic funders.”

Read the full statement below:

“State Rep. Tom Leek has debated his Republican primary opponents, not their Democrat funders – who also back President Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, and The Lincoln Project. They have expended millions of dollars in attacking President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis, and conservative Republican values. Further, he is not surprised by the onslaught of campaign attacks and ridiculous allegations made by the dark money billboard personal injury lawyer groups over the last several months. Rep. Leek has fought these special interest groups throughout his eight-year tenure in the House and is now fighting against the millions of dollars leveled at him from those who continue to support their chosen candidate, David Shoar.”