Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Author Sadie Dingfelder on her journey to discovering she is face blind and how to cope

Posted on November 26, 2024 • by Tom Scherberger
Share
Author Sadie Dingfelder
Sadie Dingfelder is the author of Do I Know You?A Face Blind Reporter’s Journey Into the Science of Sight, Memory and Imagination.

Science writer Sadie Dingfelder always knew she was different but never understood how or why until one day she mistook a stranger for her husband in a grocery store.

She had been teasing her husband for picking up generic peanut butter, but when she saw the confused look on his face she quickly realized it wasn’t her husband at all and darted away.

So began a journey of self-discovery at age 39 that would lead to new realizations about how her brain works and her writing a book about it,  “Do I Know You? a Face Blind Reporter’s Journey Into the Science of Sight, Memory and Imagination. Dingfelder discussed the book and what she learned on WMNF WaveMakers with Janet & Tom.

Dingfelder, who grew up in Tampa as the daughter of Tampa City Council member John Dingfelder, knew that she had trouble remembering people. Not just their names, which is common. But remembering she’d ever met them. She quickly discovered that’s just not normal..

“Most human beings have a near photographic memory for faces,” Dingfelder said. “I just didn’t realize how much better everyone else was at face memory than me.”

The incident with her husband in the grocery store was one of thousands of similar encounters during her lifetime but, “that was the moment I first thought, this is not the kind of mistake normal people make.” Usually she would just “laugh if off and move forward.” But this time, maybe because she was approaching middle age and more reflective on her life, she decided to find out more.

What she discovered surprised her. Not only is face blindness a thing (prevalent to some degree among 20 percent of people), there’s been a lot of research on it dating back 70 years. And now, thanks to her own journey of discovering, she is part of that research as a subject of numerous neurological studies. And she found that some other ways she was different, including an inability to remember details from her past or see in three dimensions, are all related.

Hear the entire conversation by clicking the link below, going to the WaveMakers archives or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.

Tags
,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

Tropicana Field roof torn off
St. Petersburg City Council member Lisset Hanewicz talks about the Rays stadium deal

St. Petersburg City Council member Lisset Hanewicz talks about the...

Resentment and resistance

Patró Mabíli takes on old talking points about deficits and...

Jimmy Patronis
Jimmy Patronis seeks to replace Matt Gaetz and is endorsed by Donald Trump

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will run for a...

Randy Fine
Special elections are set for the Mike Waltz seat in Congress; Donald Trump has endorsed Randy Fine

Trump has endorsed state Sen. Randy Fine, a Brevard County...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Tune in to Tuesday Cafe Tomorrow at 10am! Guest host Gary Gibbons will be broadcasting live with District 4 Council Member Lisset Hanewicz! CLICK TO LISTEN ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/WMNFLISTEN #wmnf #specialguest #LissetHanewicz ⚡This Friday at 2pm!⚡ WMNF's Live Music Showcase Presents: @wearepermilla ! 🎸 Nicole and Joseph Cerminara, with Myles Rogers, craft Americana and British Invasion-inspired songs, blending Janis Joplin’s power with Fleetwood Mac’s harmonies and Led Zeppelin’s genre-defying magic. Watch live on Facebook, listen via 88.5 on your radio dial, or the WMNF app! 🎶 #NewMusic #wmnf 🎶🎸 Tonight on Jazz in the Night! Join us at 9 PM as Bob Seymour chats with Suncoast fave Diego Figueiredo! 🎵 📻 88.5 FM or the wmnf app! Click to Listen ➡️CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE (Bio)! #WMNF #jazz #jazzmusic #suncoastjazzfestival Fall for a great cause and donate your unused car, truck, RV, motorcycle, or boat! Your donation not only helps WMNF create a lasting impact, but your generous donation is also tax-deductible. Call 888-WMNF-885 or Click Vehicle Donation button in LINKTREE! to learn how you can give back today! #WMNF #CARDONATION #SUPPORT The WMNF Record Sale is just around the corner and our Selection is good enough to eat! Just kidding! Do not eat Vinyl! Play it! This #Throwbackthursday is a reminder to mark your calendars for this fun chance to add to your vinyl collection and support community radio! See you there! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE for info! #Events #community #wmnf #recordsale
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Tuesday
Player position: