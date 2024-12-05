Backroom Briefing: Chatter surrounds reports of Ron DeSantis as Secretary of Defense

Gov. Ron DeSantis in Orlando at the Florida Sheriffs Association 2024 Summer Conference. Picture from DeSantis' Facebook page for WMNF News.

Weekly political notes from The News Service of Florida

By Jim Turner ©2024 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — Reports have swirled this week that President-elect Donald Trump will replace his nominee for defense secretary, the former Fox News host Pete Hegseth, with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Or maybe it will be U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, or, depending on the source, U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla., who Trump has already tapped to be national security adviser.

As Hegseth does the rounds with U.S. senators to keep his nomination alive, he has faced allegations related to his personal and professional life. And, according to reports by The Wall Street Journal and other media organizations, DeSantis could be a plan B for the Pentagon job.

“Picking DeSantis, a 2024 GOP primary rival for the presidency, would amount to a stunning turn for Trump,” the Journal reported. “But he would also find in the governor a well-known conservative with a service record who shares Trump’s — and Hegseth’s — view on culling what they see as ‘woke’ policies in the military.”

DeSantis as of Thursday morning hadn’t publicly commented on the reports, which were filled with unnamed sources. Last month, he told an audience at the University of Notre Dame’s Center for Citizenship and Constitutional Government that he wasn’t “seeking anything” in the Trump administration.

“I think, you know, given where we are, I think me quarterbacking the Sunshine State is probably how I make the biggest difference,” DeSantis said Nov. 8.

If DeSantis, who served in the Navy, ends up as defense secretary, it would shake up Tallahassee and add to changes at the top levels of Florida politics. DeSantis is already mulling a replacement for U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, Trump’s nominee for secretary of state.

As an example of the chatter, under one scenario, Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez would replace DeSantis as governor, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody would replace Rubio, and DeSantis’ chief of staff, James Uthmeier, would replace Moody as attorney general.

Amid the speculation, Hegseth wrote an op-ed to decry the “manufactured media takedown.” He also drew support from U.S. Rick Scott, R-Fla.

“I met with Pete Hegseth this week and one of the reasons I support him is that he has led his fellow service men and women in combat,” Scott posted Wednesday on X. “I support President Trump’s pick and look forward to his swift confirmation.”

LEADER LESSONS

Florida House freshmen, along with returning representatives, got a classroom-style overview this week of what leaders expect the next two years in the Republican-dominated chamber.

Labeled “Legislator University” by new House Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, lawmakers received instructions over two days on issues such as ethics, filing bills, transportation, education governance and House rules.

Budget Committee Chairman Lawrence McClure, R-Dover, outlined the budget process and discussed obtaining money for local projects and programs, which Perez has said might be harder than in past years.

McClure stressed getting local entities or governments to share costs.

“I think in these two years, they’ll become even more of the exception,” McClure said. “So, really encourage your local folks to participate. They should be coming to us saying, ‘Hey, we’ve tried everything we can on the local level. We’re completely invested in this, and we need the bump from the state to get it across the finish line.’”

Lawmakers also heard from Office of Economic & Demographic Research Coordinator Amy Baker. Insurance Commissioner Michael Yaworsky and Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie.

BACKING BONDI

Moody announced Tuesday she’s leading an effort to support her predecessor, Pam Bondi, who has been nominated by Trump to serve as U.S. attorney general.

Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson led a coalition of state attorneys in a letter backing Bondi, who was Florida’s attorney general from 2011 to 2019.

“Attorney General Bondi shut down pill mills, put human traffickers behind bars and fought to eliminate the backlog of untested sexual assault kits — to bring predators to justice and some sense of closure to victims of rape,” Moody said in a statement.

SOCIAL MEDIA POST OF THE WEEK:

“I fully endorse (State Sen.) Joe Gruters as my replacement for CFO. Joe has worked very closely with my office on a number of consumer protection initiatives, including reining in annoying telemarketing calls. He knows insurance and he’s experienced in storm recovery. Most importantly, he’s a CPA, so he’s going to protect taxpayer dollars from fraud, waste and abuse.” — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis), who is stepping down from the Cabinet job to seek a congressional seat.