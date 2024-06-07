Donate Now!
Bear shooting bill goes to the Florida governor

Posted on by Staff
Florida black bear
Florida black bear. By Barb Elkin via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

The Legislature on Friday formally sent a bill to Gov. Ron DeSantis that is aimed at allowing people to kill bears in self-defense.

The bill (HB 87), in part, says people would not be subject to penalties for killing bears if they “reasonably believed” it was necessary to avoid death or serious bodily injury to themselves, other people or family pets or substantial damage to homes.

Lawmakers approved the bill during this year’s legislative session after an increase in complaints about bears in some areas of Northwest Florida.

Bear hunting has long been a controversial issue in Florida, and critics of the bill argued that it would increase the number of bears being shot.

They said the state and communities should focus on securing garbage so bears will not be attracted to homes.

Under the bill, people who shoot bears would be required to notify the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission within 24 hours.

Also, people would not be allowed to possess or sell bear carcass after the killing.

DeSantis will have until June 22 to sign, veto or allow the bill to become law without his signature.

It was one of 25 bills that the Legislature sent to DeSantis on Friday.

