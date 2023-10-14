Donate Now!
Beyond The Headlines – What Do You Know About The Israel-Hamas War?

Posted on
Dr. Binoy Kampmark, the eminent senior lecturer at RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia is widely recognized for his astute observations on many critical social-political issues. Dr. Kampmark uses thoroughly researched, peerless expertise for sumnations, yet he is often at odds with the posture of mainstream media.

On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched an invasion, breaching the Gaza–Israel barrier. For months prior to the attack, Hamas had been leading Israeli intelligence to believe that they were not seeking conflict. Hamas fighters proceeded to massacre hundreds of civilians at a music festival and in kibbutz Be’eri and take hostages in Southern Israel back to the Gaza Strip. The attack, which coincided with the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah, appeared to have been a complete surprise to the Israelis.The day was regarded as the deadliest for Jewish civilians since the end of the Holocaust.

Since October 7th, Dr. Kampmark has written three essays on The Israel-Hamas War.

Indecency’s Conspiracy of Silence: Hamas, Israel and the use of Force

Blue Light, Green Blood: Edifice Politics for Israel

As Palestine Bleeds, Sydney Opera House Drapes Itself in the Colors of Apartheid

The conversation with Dr.Kampmark was recorded on October 11th, Melbourne time. The map above is from Wikipedia. Portions of the information above are from Wikipedia and the essays of Dr. Kampmark.

Binoy Kampmark was a Commonwealth Scholar at Selwyn College, Cambridge. He lectures at RMIT University, Melbourne.

To close the show, exceptional music from London-based Alice Thompson classically-trained composer of solo piano music and purveyor of electronica remixes. How I Think About You is from Alice’s 2022 album, Electronica. Ms. Thompson has a large catalogue of work, you are encouraged to explore.

Show 520

