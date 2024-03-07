Donate Now!
Back
Support WMNF Contact

A bill to allow chaplains in Florida schools is ready for Ron DeSantis

Posted on by Staff
Share
classroom
School classroom by diane39 via iStock for WMNF News.

By Ryan Dailey ©2024 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — Florida school districts could soon be authorized to allow volunteer chaplains to provide services to students under a bill given final passage by the Senate on Thursday, as one Democrat warned that the Legislature is “chipping away at the separation of church and state.”

Senators voted 28-12 along party lines to approve the measure (HB 931), which the House passed last month. The proposal is ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Under the bill, school districts and charter schools could craft policies to allow volunteer chaplains to provide “support, services, and programs” to students, if such policies follow certain requirements.

For example, participating school districts would have to describe in their policies the services that volunteer chaplains would provide. Written parental consent would have to be given to the district before students could receive those services, and parents “must be permitted to select a volunteer school chaplain from the list provided by the school district, which must include the chaplain’s religious affiliation, if any.”

The volunteer chaplains would be required to undergo background screenings similar to “noninstructional” school employees, and school districts would have to publish lists of the chaplains and their religious affiliations.

Senate Democrats on Thursday echoed critics of the bill who spoke against it as it moved through the legislative process. For example, some senators said the measure does not include requirements that the chaplains receive training.

“We don’t define who a chaplain is. And as a result, we don’t have any requirements for what the chaplain has to do,” Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boca Raton, said during debate about the measure Thursday.

Supporters of the bill have contended that the measure leaves the option open to school districts to call for any training requirements they would want. Senate sponsor Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, said that chaplains are used in other areas of public life.

“It does surprise me about the controversy. Because we have had chaplains in our public institutions for centuries. And they’ve existed long before the formation of the United States. Chaplaincy is something that we all have probably had individual and unique experiences with as well,” Grall said.

Grall also addressed the training issue.

“There’s so many different ways in which somebody can train, so many different ways in which somebody can become qualified to be a chaplain. What we didn’t want to do in this legislation was to be so prescriptive so as to pick the right way to do it,” Grall said.

Sen. Tina Polsky, D-Boca Raton, was one of multiple senators who pointed to the separation of church and state in debating against the bill.

“It seems like every year we keep chipping away at the separation of church and state. And I have to tell you, many of you are quite religious,” Polsky argued. “And you use that to guide your voting and your principles and your bill proposals — and that’s fine. But the minute that you try to put your religion upon other people, that’s when it becomes a problem.”

Grall and other supporters of the bill have contended it would pass constitutional muster because it is optional for school districts, and parents, to participate in.

Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, said that volunteer chaplains could help students in situations where issues could not be addressed by school counselors.

“I believe that sometimes the issue is with the soul, and not of the mind. And that’s why I believe that this is a good option for our students in this day and age,” Burgess said.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida, which has opposed the bill, decried its passage on Thursday.

“Allowing chaplains to provide counseling and other support services in public schools would violate students’ and families’ religious-freedom rights by exposing all public school students to the risk of chaplains evangelizing them or imposing religion on them throughout their school day,” Kara Gross, the organization’s legislative director, said in a statement.

Tags
, , , , ,

You may also like

homeowner's insurance
Florida lawmakers pass changes to Citizens Insurance

The Florida House passed a bill that could lead to...

wind turbines
The Florida House passed a bill to prevent offshore wind energy and remove references to reducing greenhouse gas emissions

The House voted 81-29 to pass the bill (HB 1645),...

Lawmakers Sign Off on Vacation Rentals Plan

By Dara Kam ©2024 The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE...

Florida black bear
DeSantis to Get Bill on Shooting Bears

By Jim Turner ©2024 The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎉🌟Celebrate International Women's Day with WMNF!🌟🎉 On March 8, 2024, WMNF Community Radio is set to commemorate International Women’s Day with a spectacular lineup of empowering and diverse programming. CLICK FOR INFO! 💃🎶📻 #InternationalWomensDay #EmpowerWomen https://link.wmnf.org/IntlWomensDay #wmnf 🎬 It's Oscar weekend and we're ready to roll out the red carpet! Tune in to Community Radio WMNF for Saturday at the Movies, featuring music from recent and classic films 🎶🍿 Get ready for a cinematic journey starting at 6 AM! 🎥🎶🤩 #OscarWeekend #FilmMusic #WMNF #SaturdayAtTheMovies CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! 📸 VENUS MAJOR on Unsplash With a naturally expressive voice that has drawn comparisons to greats like Aretha Franklin and Ella Fitzgerald, Texas, based singer/songwriter, Ruthie Foster has a wide pallet of American song, forms, gospel and blues to jazz and soul, and her live performances are powerfully transfiguring. Graced by numerous accolades & awards, including last years, 2023, blues music award winner for contemporary, blues, female artist of the year. Ruthie‘s upcoming performance at tropical heat wave is highly anticipated, and soulfully healing. CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS #thw24 #wmnfevents #Livemusic It's time for the WMNF TROPICAL HEATWAVE GET TO KNOW THE BAND SERIES! FIRST UP The Record Company a Grammy-nominated American rock band from Los Angeles! A recent review of their 4th album by Rock and Blues Muse gives a little insight on their sound. TODAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in for a new episode Ft. Liquid Pennies the Neo-Psychedelic Rock quartet from St Petersburg, FL! Watch Live on Facebook or Listen on 88.5 on your Radio Dial! WATCH LIVE ON FACEBOOK OR CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #Music #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Democracy Now!
Player position: