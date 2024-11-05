VOTE 2024 Donate Now!
Back
VOTE 2024 Donate Now!

Billionaire donors pour money into DeSantis-led campaign targeting Andrew Warren

Posted on by Tom Scherberger
Share
Political reporter William March
Political reporter William March

A dormant political action committee recently received $2.5 million from two prominent GOP mega-donors to help finance a campaign to prevent suspended Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren from regaining his seat in the 2024 general election, political reporter William March revealed Tuesday (11/5) on WMNF WaveMakers.

The money came from hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin and billionaire Las Vegas casino owner Miriam Adelson, said March. The money went to a political action committee that was formed in 2022 to oppose a Democratic candidate for state attorney in the Pinellas-Pasco circuit. The PAC then spent $500,000 on ads targeting Warren, who is seeking to oust interim State Attorney Suzy Lopez, appointed to the post by DeSantis after he suspended Warren. Although a federal judge found DeSantis violated Warren’s constitutional rights, he was not reinstated.

“We’ll probably see more spending after the election,” said March. The total amount spent will not become public until after the Nov. 5, he said. Already, the race is the most expensive state attorney election in Hillsborough County history, March said.

“It’s definitely a grudge match,” March said. “There’s a lot of stake for DeSantis.” March pointed out that DeSantis used the suspension of Warren and another state attorney in the Orlando area as a frequent talking point when he was running for president to show how he was cracking down on what he considers progressive prosecutors.

The Warren-Lopez contest is just one of many examples of how DeSantis has tried to influence the 2024 elections, including spending tax dollars on so-called public information ads targeting Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana, and Amendment 4, which would restore reproductive rights in Florida and overturn the state’s existing six-week abortion ban.

March pointed out that DeSantis is spending public money two years after signing a law that bans local governments from spending tax dollars to influence the outcome of local referendums.

A lot of pundits speculate that DeSantis has targeted Amendment 4 with an eye to running in the Iowa caucuses four years from now.

The wide-ranging interview with March also touched on voter turnout, the presidential, Senate and Congressional races as well as a few down-ballot local races and an interview with a spokeswoman for the pro-Amendment 3 campaign. Hear the entire conversation by clicking the link below, going to the WaveMakers archives or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.

Tags

You may also like

‘Everything is on the line’: Tampa voters speak out on election day

It’s Election Day, and voters in Tampa are making sure...

2024 election candidate signs
Election Day conversation with Hillsborough’s Supervisor of Elections

Election Day 2024 in Florida. Hillsborough SoE Craig Latimer plus...

Election Day 2024: Live updates & results

Live election coverage with local newscasts every 20 minutes, real-time...

The Scoop: Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Stay informed about the latest election news with WMNF's scoop....

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
We mourn the passing of a true music legend, Quincy Jones, who left us yesterday at the age of 91. Quincy’s remarkable career spanned seven decades, reshaping jazz, pop, film, and everything in between. He brought us iconic albums, unforgettable melodies, and a profound legacy of musical innovation. With 28 Grammy Awards and a Grammy Legend Award, he was one of the most honored and respected figures in music history. Quincy’s influence and talent bridged generations, and his contributions will live on. Rest in peace, Quincy Jones, and thank you for the music that changed our world. #rip #legend #quincyjones 🎶 This Friday on WMNF’s Live Music Showcase: Tune in for Lauris Vidal, part of the stellar lineup from Heatwave 2009! Experience his energetic Florida folk, blending drums, guitars, and handmade instruments, and help celebrate his first album in 14 years, Horribly Good Times! Watch live on Facebook, 88.5 FM, or the WMNF app! #LiveMusic #WMNF #FloridaFolk #folkmusic 🎃👻 HAPPY HALLOWEEN! 👻🎃 We couldn't resist getting spooky for this week's #ThrowbackThursday! What are you dressing up as? Drop your costume in the comments below! We want to know! 🧙‍♀️🕸️🧛‍♂️ #HappyHalloween #WMNF #SpookySeason This month's featured comment is truly special, and it speaks to the heart of what we strive for every day. As a community radio station, our number one goal is to bring you a sense of comfort, care, and community. Every one of you is an essential part of the WMNF family, and we want you to know that we’ll always be here for you, as you have been here for us.We are endlessly grateful for each and every one of you! #wmnf #commentofthemonth #communityradio Tonight on BODYROCK! Here is a little preview of the Sinister playlist for this evening! Kill shelter, Petrified Entity, Twin Temple, Deus Ex Lumina... Tune in for the perfect after dark mix tonight at midnight! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #KillShelter #PetrifiedEntity #AfterDarkMix #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Tuesday
Player position: