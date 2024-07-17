Eco Construction with Bryan Roberts and Saucha Atma Ananda

Natural building materials (from left: straw, wood, cork, cob, bamboo) © LGT

Tanja and Anni were joined by guests Bryan and Saucha on the Sustainable Living Show this week to talk about ecological construction methods.

Bryan Roberts is a Florida Certified General Contractor, specializing in sustainable development and the owner of Eco-Tech Construction, a General Contracting firm specializing in natural building, zero energy construction, alternative energy, and closed-loop community development.

Saucha Atma Ananda is the owner of Atma Construction and is currently building the first straw bale house and participating in the build of the first hemp house in Franklin County, Virginia.

Topics discussed include:

-why green building

-types of green building (straw bale, hempcrete, cobb, rammed earth, repurposing etc…)

-thermal dynamics in green building (envelope efficiency)

-what makes green building different than general construction

-types of green building that work in different regions and why

-sourcing local materials and upcycling

and more!

If you love what we do on Sustainable Living, don’t forget to tune in every Monday at 11am on WMNF 88.5fm or listen to past episodes in the archives. If you’d like to donate to show your support, head over to the donations page and direct your pledge to the Sustainable Living Show.