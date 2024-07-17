Meet the Democrats hoping to unseat Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna

It won’t be easy to unseat Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, who represents much of Pinellas County and part of Hillsborough. Still, these five Democrats hope to do just that in a district with at least 50,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats.
- Sabrina Bousbar
- Liz Dahan
- Whitney Fox
- John Liccione
- Mark Weinkrantz
Last week on The Skinny, the candidates were on-air at WMNF Tampa 88.5-FM to debate about Joe Biden, getting rid of the filibuster, funding for Ukraine, immigration, Israel and more.