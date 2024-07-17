Donate Now!
Meet the Democrats hoping to unseat Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna

Posted on by Ray Roa
Five people lined up in front of a WMNF banner.
(L-R) John Liccione, Sabrina Bousbar, Whitney Fox, Liz Dahan, and Mark Weinkrantz. // Photo by Ray Roa

It won’t be easy to unseat Republican Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, who represents much of Pinellas County and part of Hillsborough. Still, these five Democrats hope to do just that in a district with at least 50,000 more registered Republicans than Democrats.

  • Sabrina Bousbar
  • Liz Dahan
  • Whitney Fox
  • John Liccione
  • Mark Weinkrantz

Last week on The Skinny, the candidates were on-air at WMNF Tampa 88.5-FM to debate about Joe Biden, getting rid of the filibuster, funding for Ukraine, immigration, Israel and more.

