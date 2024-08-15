Drawn from research conducted over the course of a decade, education scholar Rachelle Winkle Wagner elevates in The Chosen We : Black Women’s Empowerment In Higher Education the experiences and oral histories of 105 accomplished, college-educated Black women who graduated between 1954 and 2014. Her findings demonstrate that maintaining connection and community among themselves – A Chosen We – has been the primary way that Black women have persevered and thrived in and beyond higher education for generations. Rachelle also uncovers the importance of the type of institutions that students attend for higher education, comparing Black women’s experiences not only by region and era but also by whether they attended a predominantly White institution (PWI) or a historically Black college or university (HBCU). The Chosen We features theoretical and methodological exemplars for how to conduct research across lines of difference. Unexpectedly, the publication of The Chosen We arrived as Kamala Harris stepped into the role of contender for President of the United States. Rachelle Winkle Wagner shares her reaction to the monumental news and the relevance to her book. It must be noted that Ms. Winkle Wagner is an adept writer, enlightening conversationalist and charmingly makes sure to give much-deserved name-checks to the “gate-keepers” without whom this important book would not have been possible.

“Multidimensional Artistic Individual” is how Clara Kent describes herself. She talks openly about her heritage; her influences and women in music with unbridled enthusiasm. Although, Clara makes it clear, life has not always been easy, but she is determined to venture forward with a refreshingly positive attitude. The Pittsburgh-based artist makes unique music and insists she is not about to be slotted into a neat, safe genre, as you’ll hear from The Four Winds: East, the first in a series of four EPs. About the first EP she says, “Part 1 of 4, a series dedicated to the healing power of the Medicine Wheel, changing seasons of life, and my personal experiences as an Afro-Indigenous woman. Join me on the journey of the Red Road”. Clara Kent knows who she is and what she believes in, she expresses herself in her art, and for that we should be grateful.

Show 549