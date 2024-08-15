Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Black Women’s Empowerment

Posted on by Norman B.
Share

Drawn from research conducted over the course of a decade, education scholar Rachelle Winkle Wagner elevates in The Chosen We : Black Women’s Empowerment In Higher Education the experiences and oral histories of 105 accomplished, college-educated Black women who graduated between 1954 and 2014. Her findings demonstrate that maintaining connection and community among themselves – A Chosen We – has been the primary way that Black women have persevered and thrived in and beyond higher education for generations. Rachelle also uncovers the importance of the type of institutions that students attend for higher education, comparing Black women’s experiences not only by region and era but also by whether they attended a predominantly White institution (PWI) or a historically Black college or university (HBCU). The Chosen We features theoretical and methodological exemplars for how to conduct research across lines of difference. Unexpectedly, the publication of The Chosen We arrived as Kamala Harris stepped into the role of contender for President of the United States. Rachelle Winkle Wagner shares her reaction to the monumental news and the relevance to her book. It must be noted that Ms. Winkle Wagner is an adept writer, enlightening conversationalist and charmingly makes sure to give much-deserved name-checks to the “gate-keepers” without whom this important book would not have been possible.

“Multidimensional Artistic Individual” is how Clara Kent describes herself. She talks openly about her heritage; her influences and women in music with unbridled enthusiasm. Although, Clara makes it clear, life has not always been easy, but she is determined to venture forward with a refreshingly positive attitude. The Pittsburgh-based artist makes unique music and insists she is not about to be slotted into a neat, safe genre, as you’ll hear from The Four Winds: East, the first in a series of four EPs. About the first EP she says, “Part 1 of 4, a series dedicated to the healing power of the Medicine Wheel, changing seasons of life, and my personal experiences as an Afro-Indigenous woman. Join me on the journey of the Red Road”. Clara Kent knows who she is and what she believes in, she expresses herself in her art, and for that we should be grateful.

Listen to the full Conversation With Clara Ken

Show 549

Tags
, , , , , , ,

You may also like

“It’s dangerously hot”: UPS drivers still await AC in trucks after 2023 union deal

Listen: As summer weather continues to break records, UPS workers...

Talking Animals: Small But Mighty Rescue Helps Dogs—And People—Across Tampa Bay

Art Shaul—founder-director of Safe Paws Rescue, recalls growing up watching...

Aerial Photo Of The Lake Manatee Reservoir
Residents were uninformed of Lake Manatee dam risk before Debby

Manatee County officials reduced outflow at a Lake Manatee dam...

Ethics
Florida Commission on Ethics will update the state’s ethics rules based on a controversial new law

The new Florida ethics law was controversial, in part, because...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Throwback to an unforgettable visit from the incredibly talented MWiza! It's been a while since we had the pleasure of hosting him in our studio, but those golden vocals remain fresh in our minds and continue to keep us grooving. If you're a fan of jazzy, smooth vibes, his music is a must-add to your playlist! #wmnf #Music #communityradio Tune in to WMNF for a 3 hour journey twisting in the dark thru the ghostly underworld of alternative music midnite till 3am on wmnf 88.5fm..!!! Follow MikeB for the playlist sneak peeks. #wmnf #music CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE to listen. Retro Throwback Thursday is back! 🎉 Today, we’re reminiscing about a very special furry friend who made a star appearance on our Talking Animals series. Hosted by the wonderful Duncan Strauss, Talking Animals airs every Wednesday from 11am-12pm and is the perfect place to feed your love for animal education, news, discussion, and comedy! Talking Animals episodes can be streamed at ➡️ www.wmnf.org/events/talking-animals/ 🐶 #memories #throwbackthursday #wmnf 🌟🎸 **Rock Star Alert!** 🎸🌟 Our amazing intern Mariana will be bringing you the best of @latinx_wmnf for the next 2 shows! 🌍✨ Show her some love and don't miss out on her unique takes and vibrant vibes! 🎶❤️ 📻 Broadcasting LIVE tonight & August 14th from 10 PM to 12 AM on 88.5 WMNF Tampa! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE TO LISTEN. 🎧 #LatinX #WMNF #LiveBroadcast #Tampa #MusicMagic FRIDAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase: SERANATION! If aren't familiar Seranation is an American pop-reggae rock band from Treasure Island, St. Petersburg, Florida. They label their music
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam - All Souls Edition
Player position: