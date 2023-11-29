Broward County students walk out after transgender athlete controversy

School by tiero via iStock for WMNF News.

On Tuesday, students walked out of a Broward County high school in support of trans rights. School staff are being investigated after a transgender student played on the girls’ volleyball team.

During the investigation at Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, the principal and four other staff members were reassigned to other positions.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Peter Licata spoke to WPLG-TV.

“We want to make sure we do this right, nobody is guilty of anything at this point, that’s what an investigation is for.”

In 2021, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a law banning transgender girls from playing on girls’ public school teams.

Scott Galvin is the Executive Director of Safe Schools South Florida, an LGBTQ advocacy organization.

“This is a minor. This is a young lady playing sports in high school. This is not some sort of really dangerous situation.”

The investigation is still underway.