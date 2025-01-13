Donate Now!
Building edible gardens with Desiree’ Sims (Peas & Love)

Posted on January 13, 2025 • by Grace Behnke, Tanja Vidovic
Join Anni Ellis on today’s Sustainable Living Show as she welcomes Desiree’ Sims of Peas and Love to discuss building edible gardens. Desiree’ is a Florida native, edible gardening expert and an advocate for food security and sustainability. She has been involved for over 17 years in community and organic gardening and currently helps residents and businesses in the Tampa Bay area grow their own food through her gardening service business, Peas and Love. 

Topics discussed include:

-the origin of Peas & Love Gardening

-building community through gardening

-regenerative and organic gardening methods

-food deserts

-Peas & Loves’ project installing an edible garden in a new apartment complex in South St. Pete

-educational opportunities and workshops

and more!

 

Learn more about Desiree’ and the services she offers at her website Peas & Love or follow her on Facebook or Instagram.

If you love the Sustainable Living Show, make sure to tune in every Monday at 11am on 88.5fm or listen to past episodes in the archives here. You can also stay up to date with show happenings on our Facebook page. Head over to the tip jar and direct your donation to Sustainable Living to show your monetary support. Remember, it takes a community to build a community.

Tags
, ,

