“Building Trust” on Morning Energy

Share this:

On July 7, 2022, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was sentenced in federal court to more than 20 years in prison for violating George Floyd’s civil rights. Chauvin was already serving jail time on state murder charges for his role in George Floyd’s death and was sentenced in 2021 to 22-and-a-half years in prison for second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

In addition to Chauvin’s sentencing, former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison on July 21,2022, for also violating Floyd’s civil rights.

According to the U.s. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, “Building trust with the community is fundamental to effective policing”.

However, research has shown that there is a fractured relationship between the public and police across the United States (particularly the minority communities and also younger adults).

On Morning Energy we are going to explore the violation and “building of trust” as it relates to so many different areas of our lives.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic! I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!

Morning Energy