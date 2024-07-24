Donate Now!
The Scoop: Weds. July 24th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Leah Burdick
Donald Trump will attend first rally since Biden withdrew from the race

Trump is expected to focus on Kamla Harris as he stops today in North Carolina. Trump said she is the same as Biden but more radical.

DeSantis criticizes Amendment Three at the Sheriffs Conference 

At the Florida Sheriffs Association 2024 Summer Conference, DeSantis said that it’s a bad idea to legalize marijuana. He said the marijuana initiative gives too broad of rights for recreational use.

Tampa Police dispatch teams up with organizations to provide behavioral health services

WMNF’s Chris Young reports on an initiative that puts mental health specialists in Tampa Police Dispatch centers.

