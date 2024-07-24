The Scoop: Weds. July 24th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Donald Trump will attend first rally since Biden withdrew from the race

Trump is expected to focus on Kamla Harris as he stops today in North Carolina. Trump said she is the same as Biden but more radical.

At the Florida Sheriffs Association 2024 Summer Conference, DeSantis said that it’s a bad idea to legalize marijuana. He said the marijuana initiative gives too broad of rights for recreational use.

WMNF’s Chris Young reports on an initiative that puts mental health specialists in Tampa Police Dispatch centers.

