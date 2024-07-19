Donate Now!
Candidates for Florida House talk gun control, teacher pay, and more

Posted on by Chris Young
From left: Fentrice Driskell (D), Rico Smith (R), Nathan Kuipers (D), Ashley Brundage (D), Susan Valdes (D), Tim Driver (R), Dianne Hart (D) at the Tiger Bay Club // Chris Young, 7/19/24

Listen:

 

Candidates for four Tampa district state house seats debated at a political forum in Ybor City Friday. 

For the most part, candidates stayed on their expected party lines while discussing issues like gun control, abortion, and local ordinances.

Candidates from Distrcts 63, 64, 65, and 67 gathered at the Tampa Tiger Bay Club.

Dianne Hart is the incumbent state house representative for District 63, which covers parts of Sulphur Springs, Temple Terrace and Ybor City. 

“There have been shootings every single week in District 63. I believe we start with returning the age to 21 years old for gun ownership, first of all. We must do that.”

She’s running against Republican Tim Driver.

Many candidates voiced their support for social services. 

In District 65 – which covers parts of South Tampa and the Westchase area – Democrat Ashley Brundage is running against Democrat Nathan Kuipers and Republican Karen Gonzales Pittman. 

Brundage says working across party lines to support community organizations while in office is vital. 

“I was homeless, for a year and a half, living right here in Tampa, and I was able to acquire community resources, but not because they were advertised, not because someone told me about them. I had to go and find them.”

Democrats voiced concern over the Republican supermajority in the state legislature, saying it makes it more difficult to get laws passed. 

The Hillsborough County Commission blocked a millage tax to raise teacher pay from this year’s ballots on Wednesday. 

The referendum would have increased property taxes, with funds going to schools. 

Rico Smith is a Republican running for house District 67 – which covers parts of Thonotosassa and Pebble Creek.

“Right now we are facing record high inflation, cost of living. The last thing we should be doing right now, is looking at increasing millage rates”

Smith is running against Republican Lisette Bonano and Democratic incumbent Fentrice Driskell.

Democrat Incumbent Susan Valdes is running for District 64 – which covers parts of Town n’ Country.

She’s running against Republican Maura Cruz Lanz. 

Lanz criticized the four commissioners who voted down the millage appearing on the ballot this year.

“The Republicans will say, ‘let the people decide.’ Well, here we come back home, and the same very four republicans, who are in the same mindset, dont want the people to decide.”

Hillsborough County Superintendent Van Ayres says he plans to take legal action against the commission over the vote. 

The General Election is Tuesday, November 5th. 

