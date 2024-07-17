Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

A challenge to a Florida higher ed law over tenure and union rights moves forward

Posted on by Staff
Share
srq new college
New College of Florida in Sarasota. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (Apr. 2023).

©2024 The News Service of Florida

A Leon County circuit judge has rejected requests by the New College of Florida Board of Trustees and the state university system’s Board of Governors to dismiss a challenge to a 2023 law that did away with arbitration in university employment disputes.

Judge J. Lee Marsh last week allowed the lawsuit filed by the United Faculty of Florida, its New College chapter and a professor, Hugo Viera-Vargas, to move forward.

The 2023 law prevented arbitration of grievances filed by faculty members over issues such as tenure denials.

It said grievances could not be appealed beyond the level of university presidents.

The lawsuit, initially filed last year and revised in March, alleges that the law violates constitutional collective bargaining rights and impairs existing union contracts.

It said Viera-Vargas could not go to arbitration after receiving a tenure denial from New College.

The New College Board of Trustees and the university system Board of Governors, the defendants, raised a series of issues in seeking dismissal of the lawsuit.

But Marsh rejected the arguments in a seven-page decision.

“Here, plaintiffs alleged the arbitration provisions in the collective bargaining agreement were bargained-for,” Marsh wrote in one part of the decision. “This claim is more than plausible given that the collective bargaining agreement’s arbitration provisions go well beyond the requirements (of part of state law) by setting out the scope and procedures of any arbitration in detail.”

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

sports NIL
Florida education board will weigh high school athlete pay for NIL

The Florida Board of Education will consider allowing high-school athletes...

The Scoop: Thurs. July 18th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

St. Pete votes Thursday on the Rays development plans that...

Pro-choice rally
Abortion rights groups have their request for a judge to rule on the legality of a financial impact statement rejected

Floridians Protecting Freedom called a state panel's revised financial impact...

public records
A hearing is set on travel records that the Ron DeSantis administration won’t release

A circuit judge will hold a hearing Aug. 30 in...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
FRIDAY ON @live_music_showcase Don't miss @vagabond_tweed an Americana- Folk-Rock band from the Tampa Bay region of Florida! Catch the show live on Facebook or 88.5 on your radio dial! #communityradio #Music #wmnf Did you miss the Latino54 show this past Wednesday with Papo Vazquez, the trombone master, educator, band leader, and composer? No worries! 🎶 Enjoy this awesome recap and then join us again this Wednesday from 8-10 PM for more incredible music! 🎷🎺 CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #latinmusic #PapoVazquez #musicrecap #wmnf This patriotic Retro Throwback highlights the St. Pete Women's March! Let’s remember and celebrate the strength of those who have fought for their freedom. Here's to honoring our history and looking forward to a bright future!❤️🤍💙 #womensmarch #wmnf #throwbackthursday 🎶🎤THIS FRIDAY ON LIVE MUSIC SHOWCASE! 🌟Get ready to be blown away by the soulful sounds of Coming up on WMNF's Live Music Showcase at 2pm! SUMMER HOOP! Tune in for great music and be sure to check out her new release
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Richard Wolff Economic Update
Player position: