Listen Here:

The City of Tampa is giving away trees. City of Tampa residents with proof of residency can pick up trees next Saturday, April 13 at 715 Bird Street from 9 AM to 11 AM. The tree giveaway is a way to support Tampa’s urban tree canopy. There will be 3-gallon potted trees available and each household can take up to 2 trees. This event is one of the programs that contributes to the city’s goal of planting 30,000 trees by 2030.

Tree species that will be at the event include: