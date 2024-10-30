The Scoop: Wed. Oct. 30th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF’s Chris Young reports, officials plead for tourists who might be second-guessing their beach vacations to come back.

The total estimated insured losses have surpassed $2.8 billion for the quick-forming storm. That’s in addition to the nearly $1.5 billion in losses from Hurricane Helene.

Nikki Fried appeals to young voters at FSU

Democratic Party Chair, Nikki Fried, appeared at a “Noles for Harris” tabling event on Florida State University’s campus Tuesday as part of her party’s get-out-the-vote effort.

Mucarsel-Powell continues her campaign against Scott

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, is pouring it on in the final stretch of her campaign to oust Republican Senator Rick Scott.

Election Day is Tuesday – and Florida Republicans still outpace Dems

Over 5 million Floridian voters have cast a ballot early or by mail. Republicans continue to outpace Democrats in early voting, but not in mail-in votes.

WMNF

The Scoop producer Kiley Petracek

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane

WMNF News Director Seán Kinane

WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole

Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5