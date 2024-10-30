VOTE 2024 Donate Now!
Back
VOTE 2024 Donate Now!

The Scoop: Wed. Oct. 30th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Posted on by Kiley Petracek
Share

Clearwater pleads for visitors and tourists to return to beaches

WMNF’s Chris Young reports, officials plead for tourists who might be second-guessing their beach vacations to come back.

Losses from Milton top $2.8 billion

The total estimated insured losses have surpassed $2.8 billion for the quick-forming storm. That’s in addition to the nearly $1.5 billion in losses from Hurricane Helene.

Nikki Fried appeals to young voters at FSU

Democratic Party Chair, Nikki Fried, appeared at a “Noles for Harris” tabling event on Florida State University’s campus Tuesday as part of her party’s get-out-the-vote effort.

Mucarsel-Powell continues her campaign against Scott

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate, Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, is pouring it on in the final stretch of her campaign to oust Republican Senator Rick Scott.

Election Day is Tuesday – and Florida Republicans still outpace Dems

Over 5 million Floridian voters have cast a ballot early or by mail. Republicans continue to outpace Democrats in early voting, but not in mail-in votes.

WMNF

The Scoop producer Kiley Petracek

WMNF anchors Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane
WMNF News Director Seán Kinane
WMNF reporters Chris Young, Lisa Marzilli, Josh Holton, Seán Kinane, Colleen Cole
Special thanks to Taylor Lovejoy and Corey Beltran.

Theme music, Fresh06, by Stian via archive.org – CC-BY-NC-SA 2.5

Tags
, , , , , ,

You may also like

Local Democrats In Competitive Races for U.S. Congress

Two local Democrats, Whitney Fox and Pat Kemp, are running...

classroom
Pinellas County referendum could increase teacher pay, fund arts and tech programs

Listen: In under a week, Pinellas County voters will decide...

After major hurricanes, Clearwater Beach is back open for business…mostly

Listen:   A busy storm season left many Pinellas County...

Josh Saccco
USF survey: Voters worried about democracy but support dictator who reflects their views

A majority of voters nationally are not satisfied with how...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
This month's featured comment is truly special, and it speaks to the heart of what we strive for every day. As a community radio station, our number one goal is to bring you a sense of comfort, care, and community. Every one of you is an essential part of the WMNF family, and we want you to know that we’ll always be here for you, as you have been here for us.We are endlessly grateful for each and every one of you! #wmnf #commentofthemonth #communityradio Tonight on BODYROCK! Here is a little preview of the Sinister playlist for this evening! Kill shelter, Petrified Entity, Twin Temple, Deus Ex Lumina... Tune in for the perfect after dark mix tonight at midnight! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #KillShelter #PetrifiedEntity #AfterDarkMix #wmnf 🎃👻 Throwing it back to the WMNF Halloween Ball 2023! 👻🎃 with one of our favorite spooky snaps from last year’s costume contest! 🕸️🖤 We host this sinister bash every year, so if you missed the last two, be on the lookout for sneak peeks of next season's brand-new theme! 👀✨ Get ready for more thrills and chills — we’ll see you at the next one! 💀🖤#ThrowbackThursday #WMNFHalloweenBall #SpookySeason #HalloweenVibes 🎃This year's Halloween Ball was a spook-tacular success! 👻 A huge shoutout to the incredibly talented artists who brought the spooky vibes to life at New World Tampa! 🖤 We host this hauntingly fun event every year, complete with fresh themes and thrilling performances. If you missed out this time, don’t fret—there’s always next year! Mark your calendars, and we’ll see you at the next Halloween Ball! 🕸️✨ #wmnf #HalloweenBall2024 #NewWorldTampa #TampaEvents 📸 Credit: John Mazz This Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in at 2pm for @thewanderinghours! This group plays a blend traditional folk music with modern vibes, creating an adventurous sound that feels both new and familiar. 🎶✨ Winning Best of the Bay two times this is a group that you don't want to miss! Watch live on Facebook, or listen on 88.5 FM on your radio dial or the WMNF app! 🎻 #FolkMusic #AltCountry #ModernFolk #Bluegrass #wmnf #TheWanderingHours
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Latin Jazz & Salsa
Player position: