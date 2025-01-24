Coldest Gasparilla in years set for Saturday

Gasparilla 2025 will go on as planned, even with the cold temperatures. Photo provided by the City of Tampa for WMNF News.

Parade-goers will shiver their timbers this weekend when Tampa celebrates its coldest Gasparilla in years.

Saturday’s forecast has a high of 60 degrees and a low of 35. A freeze warning is in effect from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. in Pasco, Hernando, and Citrus counties.

The National Weather Service said people may experience sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28.

The agency added people should take steps now to protect plants from the cold, and wrap, drain, or allow water pipes to drip slowly to prevent freezing.

But despite the cold weather, “there are no weather-related measures or changes that it is taking for Gasparilla and the fun will go on as planned,” city officials said in an email.

On Saturday, pirate invaders will demand the key to the city from Mayor Jane Castor before parading down Bayshore Boulevard at 2 p.m.

Around 140 floats, krewes, marching bands, and social organizations participate in the extravagant parade.

Castor and the city released a video ahead of the invasion paying homage to the popular 70’s film ‘Jaws.’

Officials took extra security measures in light of the terror attack in New Orleans on New Year’s Day.

Castor says there will be police officers along the parade route, including officers and paramedics on bicycles. Tampa Police Department said they will use drones and aerial security to monitor the parade route.

Hillsborough Area Transit Authority will offer streetcar and bus services for attendees.

Avoid traffic & dock ye vessel in Ybor City! Take the FREE @TampaStreetcar or @goHART shuttle between Ybor and Downtown.



NEW: Bus Route 1 is now fare-free!



Details & downloadable map: https://t.co/PXT9YSfYdw pic.twitter.com/Pd7on85oO8 — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) January 23, 2025

Tampa also released a map of legal alcohol areas and designated wet zones.

REMINDER: Consuming alcohol on public property outside of legal wet zones is prohibited at Gasparilla. Drink ye rum responsibly or ye will have to walk the plank!



See downloadable map: https://t.co/aeLrMANQ1Z pic.twitter.com/gDlSai10zH — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) January 23, 2025



