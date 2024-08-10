Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

A condemned killer who was abused at the Dozier School appeals to the Florida Supreme Court

Posted on by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
State Supreme Court
Florida Supreme Court by felixmizioznikov via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

A day after a Marion County circuit judge rejected their arguments, attorneys for Death Row inmate Loran Cole on Friday appealed to the Florida Supreme Court as they try to prevent his scheduled Aug. 29 execution.

A notice of appeal, as is common, did not detail arguments that Cole’s attorneys will make at the Supreme Court.

The court set a Wednesday deadline for filing a brief. Gov. Ron DeSantis on July 29 signed a death warrant for Cole, 57, who was convicted in the 1994 murder of Florida State University student John Edwards, who was camping with his sister in the Ocala National Forest.

Marion County Circuit Judge Robert Hodges on Thursday refused to vacate Cole’s death sentence.

Cole’s attorneys argued, in part, that a new law compensating victims of abuse at the state’s notorious Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys should give the case a fresh review.

The attorneys argued that the abuse Cole suffered as a teen at Dozier, a now-shuttered reform school in Marianna, contributed to his criminal behavior.

A law signed this year by DeSantis to compensate Dozier abuse victims added a new angle to Cole’s appeals.

The law, Cole’s attorneys argued, amounted to new evidence that could have had an impact on a jury’s unanimous death penalty recommendation in 1995.

But Hodges disagreed, finding that “evidence regarding defendant’s (Cole’s) treatment while he attended the Dozier School is not newly discovered evidence.”

The judge said Cole’s lawyers repeatedly raised the issue of his treatment at Dozier in prior appeals, to no avail.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

USF education professor creates artificial intelligence tool for K-12 teachers

Listen: School is back in session for students in the...

Destabilization and economic justice

Rule by the many? or The One.

vote voters voting elections Pinellas
Races to watch: State House primaries in Florida include challenges to incumbents

More than a quarter of the 120 Florida House seats...

The Scoop: Mon. August 12th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

AAA warns back-to-school drivers, a local Starbucks unionizes, and the...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Retro Throwback Thursday is back! 🎉 Today, we’re reminiscing about a very special furry friend who made a star appearance on our Talking Animals series. Hosted by the wonderful Duncan Strauss, Talking Animals airs every Wednesday from 11am-12pm and is the perfect place to feed your love for animal education, news, discussion, and comedy! Talking Animals episodes can be streamed at ➡️ www.wmnf.org/events/talking-animals/ 🐶 #memories #throwbackthursday #wmnf 🌟🎸 **Rock Star Alert!** 🎸🌟 Our amazing intern Mariana will be bringing you the best of @latinx_wmnf for the next 2 shows! 🌍✨ Show her some love and don't miss out on her unique takes and vibrant vibes! 🎶❤️ 📻 Broadcasting LIVE tonight & August 14th from 10 PM to 12 AM on 88.5 WMNF Tampa! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE TO LISTEN. 🎧 #LatinX #WMNF #LiveBroadcast #Tampa #MusicMagic FRIDAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase: SERANATION! If aren't familiar Seranation is an American pop-reggae rock band from Treasure Island, St. Petersburg, Florida. They label their music Happy Retro Throwback Thursday! Today, we're looking back at the fantastic performance delivered by @paulthornmusic in the WMNF studio. We were so lucky to have him share his impressive talent with us! 🎶 Follow him and be sure to check out some of his amazing music on Spotify, Amazon Music, and more! #throwbackthursday #wmnf #memories Ready to begin a new adventure? Donate your used car, motorcycle, or RV to WMNF and embark on a journey of giving back! Your contribution helps us continue to bring you the programming you rely on. It’s a simple way to make a big impact while clearing space in your driveway. Plus, it's free and tax-deductible, giving you double the reasons to give back. Call 888-966-3885 or visit wmnf.org to learn more! #donate #givingback #supportnonprofits #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam Monday
Player position: