Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Contract approved for interim FAMU president Timothy Beard

Posted on by Staff
Share
FAMU
Florida A&M University by JHVEPhoto via iStock for WMNF News. February 11, 2022: Center for Access and Student Success building in FAMU, Tallahassee, FL, USA. FAMU is a public historically black land-grant university.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Florida A&M University trustees on Tuesday unanimously approved a $400,000 contract for Timothy Beard, a retired president of Pasco-Hernando State College who will take over Monday as interim president of FAMU.

The contract will require Beard by the end of August to set goals for his tenure. If the goals are reached, he can receive a 15 percent performance bonus.

Beard is expected to serve as interim president for 12 months or until Florida A&M hires a permanent president. Beard cannot apply or be considered for the permanent post.

Saying he’s “a product of this great institution” and that his daughters went to the school, Beard thanked the Board of Trustees for having confidence in him to lead Florida A&M from its current “good place” to one that is “better.”

Beard, who served as Pasco-Hernando State College president from 2015 to January 2024, also spent 14 years in faculty and administrative positions at Florida A&M, the state’s only historically Black public university.

Beard will replace President Larry Robinson, whose last day will be Sunday, after the summer graduation ceremony on Friday.

Robinson, who had been president for nearly seven years, announced on July 12 that he was stepping down from that position. He plans to return to the faculty after a 12-month sabbatical.

Robinson announced his resignation after the school’s controversial acceptance and then rejection of a $237 million donation.

Robinson faced questions in May for ignoring “warning signs” about the legitimacy of the donation.

Tags
,

You may also like

Florida Is The Laboratory for Project 2025

Anders Croy, Communications Director of DeSantis Watch explains how Florida...

guns gun violence die-in
Feds want a judge to throw out Florida’s lawsuit over gun background checks

The Biden administration urged a judge to toss out a...

Five people sit at a long table with a black tablecloth in front of a yellow wall and a mounted big screen television.
City leaders hold town hall meeting in New Tampa

Around 60 people attended a Town Hall meeting in Tampa...

The Scoop: Weds. July 31th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Rays Stadium has been approved for funding by Pinellas County...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The passion of our volunteers and listeners is the heart and soul of community radio. 💖 Thank you to all the amazing creators who contribute their talents to our programming and to everyone who tunes in and supports us. Your dedication and enthusiasm makes everything possible. We couldn't do it without you! 🎤✨ #wmnf #communityradio #news Congratulations to Meghan Bowman for taking home the win in the College Podcast Category at the FSNE awards! Meghan is our insanely talented Assistant News Director and a recent graduate from the University of South Florida. She is known for writing articles on a range of topics including politics, social issues, and community events, providing readers with in-depth and informative coverage of the Tampa Bay area. Also, congratulations to Mitch Perry, former WMNF Assistant news director and host of The Skinny, for his First Place win in the Beat Reporting Category! We love our News Team! Like them, follow them, and show them some love in the comments! �#wmnf #news #TampaBay #Journalism On today's Retro Throwback Thursday we're giving a shoutout to the talented local artist Eric Hornsby for gracing us with his presence on air! You have likely enjoyed Eric's public murals across Tampa and can explore more of his stunning artwork by visiting his account @arist_esh 🎨 #throwbackthursday #wmnf #memories Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Join us for a great show with the golden vocals of Sarah Mae Gunn Music and Laura Lonero Enjoy live on Facebook or 88.5 on your radio dial! #wmnf #Music #communityradio Tomorrow at 10pm on @latinx_wmnf. Join the Latinx crew for some awesome #boricuametal ft. Cisco, lead guitarist from Multitude! #metal #yoursometal #wmnf #latinmusic #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Latin Jazz & Salsa
Player position: