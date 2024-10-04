Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Counting The True Costs Of War – Gaza Update. Antisocial – Boundaries Erased.

Posted on by Norman B.
Share

Norman Solomon – War Made Invisible: How America Hides The Human Toll Of Its Military Machine

The paperback edition of War Made Invisible is now available, Norman Solomon has written an Afterword about the Gaza war.

More than twenty years ago, 9/11 and the war in Afghanistan set into motion a hugely consequential shift in America’s foreign policy: a perpetual state of war that is almost entirely invisible to the American public. War Made Invisible, by the journalist and political analyst Norman Solomon, exposes how this happened, and what its consequences are, from military and civilian casualties to drained resources at home. From Iraq through Afghanistan and Syria and on to little-known deployments in a range of countries around the globe, the United States has been at perpetual war for at least the past two decades. Yet many of these forays remain off the radar of average Americans. Compliant journalists add to the smokescreen by providing narrow coverage of military engagements and by repeating the military’s talking points. Meanwhile, the increased use of high technology, air power, and remote drones has put distance between soldiers and the civilians who die. Back at home, Solomon argues, the cloak of invisibility masks massive Pentagon budgets that receive bipartisan approval even as policy makers struggle to fund the domestic agenda. Necessary, timely, and unflinching, War Made Invisible is an eloquent moral call for counting the true costs of war.

Norman Solomon is co-founder of RootsAction.org and executive director of the Institute for Public Accuracy. His books include War Made Easy, Made Love, Got War, and War Made Invisible.

Andrew MarantzAntisocial: Online Extremists, Techno-Utopians, and the Hijacking of the American Conversation 

For several years, Andrew Marantz, a New Yorker staff writer, has been embedded in two worlds. The first is the world of social-media entrepreneurs, who, acting out of naïvete and reckless ambition, upended all traditional means of receiving and transmitting information. The second is the world of the people he calls “the gate crashers”–the conspiracists, white supremacists, and nihilist trolls who have become experts at using social media to advance their corrosive agenda. Antisocial ranges broadly–from the first mass-printed books to the trending hashtags of the present; from secret gatherings of neo-Fascists to the White House press briefing room–and traces how the unthinkable becomes thinkable, and then how it becomes reality.Antisocial reveals how the boundaries between technology, media, and politics have been erased, resulting in a deeply broken informational landscape–the landscape in which we all now live. Marantzshows how alienated young people are led down the rabbit hole of online radicalization, and how fringe ideas spread–from anonymous corners of social media to cable TV to the President’s Twitter feed.

Arabian Panther – Gaza’s Tears

From the LP, By The People, For The People on House of Afandi Records out of Amman, Jordan. 100% Proceeds and sales of this album and it’s tracks go directly to The PCRF (Palestine Children’s Relief Fund) as a beneficiary through Bandcamp. If you’d like to donate additional funds directly to the PCRF- pcrf1.app.neoncrm.com/forms/gaza-relief

Tags
, , , , , , , , ,

You may also like

Randi M. Zimmerman, WMNF General Manager
October 2024 WMNF News & Notes

Before I tell you about the ways WMNF has and...

A woman in a blue shirt, with studio headphones on, explaining why she is most fit to occupy the last seat on the school board of Pinellas County, Florida
Katie Blaxberg and Craig Lattimer talk Tampa Bay elections, storm response, and more

Florida’s voter registration deadline is on Monday, Oct. 7, and...

Hurricane Helene debris
Officials say debris in Pinellas is ‘unprecedented’

Officials say the storm debris in Pinellas County is “unprecedented.”...

After Hurricane Helene, can renters get disaster assistance from FEMA?

Listen: Hurricane Helene’s storm surge left destruction in its wake...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
📸 This #TBT is a special one as we look back at one of our most anticipated events of the year the WMNF 45th Birthday Bash! 🎉 Huge thank you to Jimi Camastro for capturing the amazing moments — your photos are fantastic! For everyone who joined us, your presence made it unforgettable. We’d love to see the highlights from your perspective! Feel free to share your photos from the event in the comments below. See you all at the next one! 🥳 #EventRecap #CommunityMemories #WMNFEvents This fall, you have the power to spark change during the Cartober vehicle donation campaign. When you donate your car, truck, motorcycle, RV, or boat to WMNF, the proceeds from your sale will support community radio, and it won’t require anything more from you: we pick it up for free, and we supply all the necessary paperwork for your tax-deductible gift. #Cartober2024 #WMNF #CARDONATION #SUPPORT 🐾 Join Duncan Strauss on Talking Animals Radio Show Oct. 2 at 11am with guest Melissa Zepeda, a passionate animal rights attorney! 🎙️ She'll discuss Amendment 2 and her stance against it. CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE or catch the show via 88.5 FM on your radio dial! 🌱 #AnimalRights #TalkingAnimals #TampaBayVegFest #WMNF #Amendment2 🎶 This evening on Jazz In The Night 🎶 Join us for a special celebration of Bud Powell's centennial! 🎹 Bud set the standard for pianists when bebop emerged in the '40s, and his influence remains monumental today. Tune in at 9:00 PM as Bob Seymour brings you Powell's timeless classics, along with interpretations from legends like Chick Corea and Keith Jarrett. Plus, enjoy some fantastic new releases. Don’t miss out! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #communityradio #wmnf #Music #Jazz #BudPowell Are you ready for some post storm music therapy? It's time for a WMNF's Live Music Showcase REPLAY Ft. Afrobeta today at 2PM! A mash-up of latin, house, funk, soul, and electro, Afrobeta brings the dance-party up a notch, providing the kind of energy you feel! Follow them and drop some love in the comments! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE FOR REPLAY! #Music #wmnf #communityradio #afrobeta #Latinmusic
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Soul Party
Player position: