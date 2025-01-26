Urbanist Gil Penalosa

Guest Host and former Hillsborough County Commissioner Pat Kemp was joined by Urbanist Gil Penalosa, the founder and chair of the internationally recognized Canadian non-profit organization 8 80 Cities. Gil Penalosa is passionate about cities for all people. He advises decision makers and communities on how to create vibrant cities and healthy communities for everyone regardless of age and social, economic, or ethnic background. His focus is on the design and use of parks and streets as great public places, as well as sustainable mobility: walking, riding bicycles, using public transit, and new use of cars.

Gil has been a strong supporter and advocate for improving city parks, first making his mark in the late 1990s, when he led the design and development of over 200 parks including Simon Bolivar, a 113-hectare park in the heart of the city. His team also initiated the “new Ciclovia”/ Open Streets – a program that sees over 1.7 million people walk, run, skate and bike along 121 kilometres of Bogotá’s city roads every Sunday, and today is internationally recognized and emulated. Because of Gil’s unique blend of experience, pragmatism and passion, his leadership and advice are sought out by many cities and organizations. He has worked in over 300 different cities in all continents. He also serves as senior advisor to Vision Zero Network, Children & Nature Network, and America Walks.