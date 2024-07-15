Crisis Center of Tampa Bay announces merger with family-focused nonprofit

Crisis Center Of Tampa Bay's Rape Crisis Center exam room. Provided by CCTB 2023.

Kids and families will soon have more resources to turn to in crisis because of a merger between the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay and Success for Kids and Families.

The two organizations are coming together to provide more people across the Tampa Bay region with help.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay provides crisis phone lines and trauma counseling.

President and CEO Clara Reynolds says the center is also Hillsborough County’s certified rape crisis center.

She said, now children and families will get better avenues for care.

“Post pandemic, children and their families have experienced significant behavioral health challenges, so that is the focus of Success for Kids and Families as a part of this merger.”

Success for Kids and Families was founded in 2005. Its focus is on assisting kids, and their families, with behavioral health struggles.

“We’re seeing a lot of youth that are really struggling with suicidal thoughts and suicidal behaviors. We certainly see on the substance abuse side, children that are utilizing substances.”

Among Florida high school students, 8.4% reported smoking marijuana and 3.7% reported drinking alcohol before or during school, according to a 2023 study from the Florida Department of Children and Families.

The transition will begin next year.