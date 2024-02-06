Donate Now!
Crisis of the US Courts, Florida Inflation

Posted on
The United States courts are key to the system of checks and balances. We are witnessing a court reverse progress on settled law. Is there a crisis of the courts? A constitutional crisis?

Also, inflation is coming down nationally but rising in Florida. Consumer confidence is positive nation-wide but more pessimistic in Florida. Who will voters blame?

 

Inflation is up in Florida due to tourism and food costs.
Black History Month throughout February will celebrate the modern civil rights movement from 1954-1964.

We will explore the 1948 order to desegregate the U.S. armed forces by President Harry Truman.

 

