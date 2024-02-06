Crisis of the US Courts, Florida Inflation

The United States courts are key to the system of checks and balances. We are witnessing a court reverse progress on settled law. Is there a crisis of the courts? A constitutional crisis?

Also, inflation is coming down nationally but rising in Florida. Consumer confidence is positive nation-wide but more pessimistic in Florida. Who will voters blame?

Black History Month throughout February will celebrate the modern civil rights movement from 1954-1964.

We will explore the 1948 order to desegregate the U.S. armed forces by President Harry Truman.