‘Culture war’ bills persist despite DeSantis’s suspended presidential campaign

Members of the Florida House of Representatives work during a legislative session at the Florida State Capitol, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

After Governor DeSantis suspended his presidential campaign, some lawmakers expected a change in priorities during the legislative session. However, two Democrats in the House say nothing is new.

Culture war bills are still moving forward in the Florida legislature. Things like banning local governments and schools from flying flags, including Pride flags, and numerous anti-transgender and anti-diversity bills.

Late last week, a grand jury requested by Governor DeSantis released a report calling COVID-era lockdowns and masking ineffective.

House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell spoke out to media on Monday.

“It feels like he’s a band that’s past its prime that keeps playing its greatest hits that nobody wants to hear anymore. It’s like he’s Journey and all these culture war bills, and this COVID grand jury, this is his Don’t Stop Believin’, and we’re tired of it.”

Democratic Representative Kelly Skidmore echoed her sentiments. She says her constituents have different priorities than some reflected in House Bills.

“Many of our house and Senate colleagues are weary of these things, and they are getting the same message that we’re getting at home in our districts, and it is: property insurance, property insurance, property insurance.”

However, Driskell remains optimistic.

“What I’m hearing is that the Senate does not have the same appetite it once did for these culture war bills. So we are hoping that the Senate will get back to being the Senate, and that it will be a backstop and a moderating force on the House’s more impulsive measures.”

The Legislative session ends March 8.