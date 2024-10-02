The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 7

Vote By Mail and voter registration sign in Pinellas County. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (Oct. 2018).

With more than 21,000 ballots already cast by mail, Floridians face a Monday deadline to register to vote in the November elections.

“There are a lot of new people to our community, and there are a lot of folks who are just turning 18 and are not registered,” Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley said Wednesday. “So, if you want to have your voice heard and you are not registered yet … this coming Monday is the final deadline.”

The Nov. 5 ballot includes races for president, a U.S. Senate seat, congressional and legislative seats and local offices.

Also, it includes six proposed constitutional amendments.

As of Wednesday morning, 21,232 mail-in ballots had been received by elections supervisors, according to the state Division of Elections website.

That included 9,326 cast by Democrats, 7,236 cast by Republicans, 4,117 cast by unaffiliated voters and 553 cast by third-party voters.