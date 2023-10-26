Donate Now!
Democrats propose Medicaid expansion in Florida for young adults

Posted on by Staff
Medicaid expansion sign
Sign at a Medicaid expansion rally. By Janelle Irwin / WMNF News (Oct. 2013).

A House Democrat filed a proposal Thursday that calls for the state to study expanding the Medicaid program to offer coverage to people ages 18 to 26 who might not otherwise be able to have health insurance.

Rep. Hillary Cassel, D-Dania Beach, filed the proposal (HB 277), which mirrors a bill (SB 140) filed last week by Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boca Raton.

The bills are filed for consideration during the 2024 legislative session and come after years of Republican leaders rejecting attempts to expand Medicaid eligibility.

The bills are focused on people ages 18 to 26 who cannot obtain health insurance through parents or employers and do not meet income-eligibility criteria for Medicaid.

The bills call for the state Agency for Health Care Administration to study changing the criteria for young adults, including looking at issues such as the number of people who could get coverage, potential costs and behavioral health needs that go unaddressed because of a lack of insurance.

©2023 The News Service of Florida

