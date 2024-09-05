Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

DeSantis touts program successes at Children and Families Summit

Posted on by Leah Burdick
Share
Governor DeSantis at press conference

Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis spoke at the 2024 Florida Children and Families Summit in Orlando to discuss Hope Florida, Activate Hope, and the Father Initiative.

For over two decades, the Summit has brought child welfare professionals and stakeholders together to share best practices and find ways to best serve children and families.

The governor gave updates on the Fatherhood Initiative, a program he established two years ago.

“Having that male role model can make a big difference,” DeSantis said.

The initiative highlights the “critical role that fathers have in their children’s lives and provides a wide spectrum of family support.” Tampa-based non-profit Family First was selected to be the implementor for the first portion of the project.

DeSantis said having a father figure can help children, mainly boys, grow up and stay on a good path. He added the program to create opportunities to keep fathers in children’s lives.

“If we’re able to be in a situation where increasing the number of men who are taking the responsibility as fathers seriously and are engaged that is going to be good for the state of Florida,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis touted other programs in the state he said have seen great success, like Hope Florida, which began in 2021.

It’s a care portal that connects those in need to the appropriate resource groups.

Last month, the program was expanded to provide resources for individuals impacted by natural disasters through the Activate Hope Program.

“We take pride in disaster response,” DeSantis said.

The governor said over 3 million people had no power after Hurricane Ian. Some of the hardest-hit areas didn’t have power for around a week. Now, thanks to Activate Hope, after Hurricane Debby, people had their power back on within 48 hours.

The duo said they will continue to fund and help these programs as they continue to grow.

Floridians who need support can connect with Hope Florida by visiting www.HopeFlorida.com or calling the Hope Line (833-GET-HOPE).

Organizations interested in joining Hope Florida’s CarePortal can visit www.HopeFlorida.com.

Tags
,

You may also like

The Scoop: Thurs. Sept. 5th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Stay updated with the latest news: pedestrian fatality, inmate deaths,...

fpren weather
What is it about stalled weather fronts? What risks do they bring?

In late spring and late summer Florida rain periods can...

co2
Hillsborough small businesses ask for ‘affordable energy plan’ amid proposed rate hikes

Listen: Thirty-four businesses in Hillsborough County signed a letter sent...

Sebring
Sebring airport officials pulled a fast one on the public with a shady land sale

The Sebring Airport Authority sold land to a local developer...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎉 With the WMNF 45th Birthday Bash just around the corner, how could we not share this Retro Cake? 🎂 Did you know we have a special one made every year? Sometimes we even have several! 🍰 Come out to enjoy the amazing sounds of The Dollyrots 🎸 and check out this year's cake! See you at the celebration! 🎈✨ #WMNF45 #BirthdayBash #TheDollyrots #RetroCake #CommunityFun Meet the creator behind our 45th Birthday T-Shirt, brought to life by Robin Milcowitz! Known within the org. as our resident graphic designer her official title is Membership Coordinator! Let's just say she does it all! 🎨 Thanks again, Robin, for sharing your awesome talent with us and always giving your all to our local community! 🙌 Grab this amazing shirt during our Fall Fund Drive! Look cool in our newest swag and support community radio—it's a win-win! 🎉📻 CLICK TO GIVE! ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/FUNDDRIVE #wmnf #Fallfunddrive #communityradio #wmnfswag 🐾 Support WMNF! 🐾 Tune in to Talking Animals Showcode: TLA, Sept 4, 11am-Noon ET, and donate to keep us going strong. Exclusive gifts, including Jeff Ross tickets, await! You don't miss his show! 🎉🎤 #WMNFFundDrive #SupportLocalRadio #wmnf 🎉🎶📻 The WMNF FALL FUND DRIVE starts tomorrow! Join us in supporting the music and talk radio that keeps our community strong. Every donation counts—let’s make a difference together! 💪 🎙️🎶 CLICK DONATE IN LINKTREE TO GIVE! #wmnf #SupportWMNF #CommunityRadio #FallFundDrive Today's #TBT features DJ Cen-Flo spinning for the community like only he can! 🎧🎶 Songwriter & radio DJ Cen-Flo electrifies WMNF with his infectious rhythms, dynamic energy, and insightful programming, making him a powerhouse on the airwaves. If you're looking for songs you didn't know you needed, this is your show! 💥 Drop some love in the comments! ❤️ #ThrowbackThursday #Memories #WMNF
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Traffic Jam - All Souls Edition
Player position: