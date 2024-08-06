Donate Now!
Despite DeSantis’ veto of state funding, the hard work to produce art for all continues

Posted on by Tom Scherberger
Matt Weihmuller (l) and Fred Johnson.
While arts groups in Florida are still reeling from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ recent and unexpected veto of tens of millions of dollars from the state budget, the hard work to produce art for all continues. Tuesday’s WMNF WaveMakers with Janet & Tom featured three people working to bring the arts and arts education to people with disabilities.

Matt Weihmuller is a blind jazz saxophonist who is an instructor at the Patel Conservatory at the Straz Center for Performing Arts who also performs locally with a jazz trio and tours with a band that performs a mix of funk, jazz, rock and reggae. Fred Johnson is a local jazz legend who has worked with the likes of Chick Corea and Miles Davis. and is the artist in residence and community engagement specialist at the Straz. They both teach music  at the Patel Conservatory. And Emily Dixon is director of programs at Arts4All Florida, a nonprofit headquartered at the University of South Florida College of Education whose mission is to  provide, support and champion arts education and cultural experiences for and by people with disabilities.

Hear the entire conversation by clicking the link below, going to the WaveMakers archives or by searching for WMNF WaveMakers wherever you listen to podcasts.

