Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Florida State Parks Whistleblower and the Public Outcry

Posted on by Shelley Reback
Share
James Gaddis, FL State Parks Whistleblower

James Gaddis, the Florida Dept. of Environmental Protection employee who blew the whistle on DeSantis’ plan to privatize, plunder, and profit from letting developers put hotels, golf courses, and pickleball courts in our last remaining Florida wild lands, and Max Chesnes, the Tampa Bay Times reporter who broke the State Parks story, and Anders Croy, from the DeSantis Watch accountability project, all joined MidPoint on Sept. 11, 2024, to discuss the revelations about the administration’s plans to develop the state parks, who would benefit from the plan and the public outcry against it.

You can listen to our show here, on the app, or as a WMNF MidPoint podcast wherever you get your podcasts.

Tags
, ,

You may also like

Marijuana experts discuss pros and cons of recreational pot amendment

Listen: The proposed constitutional amendment to legalize weed in Florida...

Allegations of money laundering and misappropriation of funds made against Lee County Sheriff Marceno

By Bob Norman Bonita Springs jeweler Ken Romano didn’t hide...

The Scoop: Thurs. Sept. 12th, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Stay informed on the recent political developments surrounding marijuana legalization....

Florida seeks to keep gun sales lawsuit alive

By Jim Saunders ©2024 The News Service of Florida TALLAHASSEE...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! 🌸 Meet Shy Blossom 🌸 Adriana (vocals/guitar), Abel (lead guitar), Julie (drums), & Preston (bass) make up this fresh band! 🎶 Adriana's award-winning songwriting shines in their 2024 album The fall fund drive finale is almost over! Help us get to our goal! The love and support we’re feeling is proof that we have the best listeners ever! Call 813-239-9663 or click Donate in LINKTREE to give!!! #WMNF #FallFundDrive #Donate#CommunityRadio 🎶🎧 Join us tomorrow 6-9am for the Fund Drive Finale! 🚀 Tune in for great music, fun commentary, & donation challenges! Let's keep this love train going & reach our goal! 💪 The Amazing Sam & Randy Wind will bring our Fall Fund Drive home! 🏡 Let's go! #FundDriveFinale #DonateForACause 🙌💸 Call 813-239-9663 or visit our website to give✌️ #donate #wmnf #funddrive The WMNF Fall Fund Drive is in full effect! Please join Doug Renck and Jazz guitarist Dominic Walker tonight on WMNF Community Radio from 9:00 to midnight sitting in for Bob Seymour, raising funds for his outstanding program Jazz In The Night! Show your love for commercial-free Jazz on the radio by calling 813-239-9663 or CLICK to GIVE ➡️ https://link.wmnf.org/FUNDDRIVE Show Code: JAZ 😎🎶📻 🎵 Last Thursday was all about YOU, our amazing listeners! 🙌🏼 We had a blast celebrating our monthly donors at an unforgettable event filled with music and good vibes! 🎉 Join our Circle of Friends and grab some exclusive WMNF merch while supporting your favorite radio station! 💙 Fall Fund Drive is still going strong, so don't miss out! #WMNF #CircleOfFriends #SupportLocalRadio 🎶
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Dorm Room
Player position: