The Florida State Parks Whistleblower and the Public Outcry

James Gaddis, FL State Parks Whistleblower

James Gaddis, the Florida Dept. of Environmental Protection employee who blew the whistle on DeSantis’ plan to privatize, plunder, and profit from letting developers put hotels, golf courses, and pickleball courts in our last remaining Florida wild lands, and Max Chesnes, the Tampa Bay Times reporter who broke the State Parks story, and Anders Croy, from the DeSantis Watch accountability project, all joined MidPoint on Sept. 11, 2024, to discuss the revelations about the administration’s plans to develop the state parks, who would benefit from the plan and the public outcry against it.

You can listen to our show here, on the app, or as a WMNF MidPoint podcast wherever you get your podcasts.