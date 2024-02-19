Donate Now!
Diagnosing Coronary Artery Disease with Dr. Fred Harvey

Posted on by Joshua Beadle
Coronary artery disease, a leading cause of heart-related deaths, is a significant health concern that involves the deposition of plaque in the heart arteries, often due to inflammation. Dr. Fred Harvey, a renowned medical professional, brings a unique perspective to this topic, emphasizing the role of inflammation in causing blockages and the importance of advancements in non-invasive diagnostic technology, such as coronary CAT scans and calcium scores. Drawing from his extensive experience in the field, Dr. Harvey highlights the effectiveness of treatments like statins and chelation therapy in reversing soft plaque and reducing heart attack risk. He advocates for a comprehensive approach to managing this disease, incorporating lifestyle changes, dietary modifications, and appropriate medical interventions.

(00:08:25) Avoiding Triggers to Prevent Dementia Progression

(00:10:57) Innovative Diagnostics and Treatments for Heart Disease

(00:13:57) Transforming Soft Plaque with Chelation Therapy

(00:22:12) Personalized Platelet Care through Functional Medicine

(00:31:25) Essential Amino Acids Boosting Collagen Synthesis

(00:40:39) Individualized Wellness Programs for Vibrant Living

(00:49:30) Leveraging Alternative Therapies for Pain Relief

(00:50:20) Inflammation Reduction Through Dietary Changes

Tags
,

